Report: Group Led By Jeb Bush, Derek Jeter Wins Bid To Purchase Marlins

April 25, 2017 2:40 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It appears that the sale of the Miami Marlins is moving along at a steady pace.

According to Bloomberg, the group led by former MLB star Derek Jeter and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush has won the auction to purchase the Marlins.

The actual sale contract has yet to be signed, however, per the report.

The amount of the sale is still unknown, though Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was said to be seeking $1.5 billion for the franchise.

Other potential bidders in the Marlins sale were a group including Tagg Romney and former MLB star Tom Glavine, as well as Quogue Capital LLC founder Wayne Rothbaum.

Loria purchased the Marlins in 2002 for $158 million.  They won the World Series the following year but have failed to reach the playoffs since.

