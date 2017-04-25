Police Narrow Down Car They’re Looking For In Party Bus Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released new information about a shooting at the Golden Glades Park and Ride lot over the weekend in which a young woman was killed.

The woman and was with a group of friends who were out celebrating one of their birthdays. The group had finished for the night and was being dropped off by a party bus at the lot around 2 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted.

It was originally reported that three of the women were shot and one died.

Miami-Dade police now say that the woman who died, 21-year-old Jasmine Dixon, was actually struck and killed by a vehicle as she tried to run for safety.

The mother of 18-year-old Quanisha Hepburn said her daughter was shot in the abdomen and back. Danesha Goulbourne, 17, suffered wounds to her right shoulder, right arm, the right side of her neck and clavicle.

Two other people, Kandisha Rodgers, 23, and Lakeesha Hayes, 20, were struck by cars trying to get away from the area.

Police have not said why the women on the bus were targeted in the shooting.

Police say they are looking for either a Hyundai or Kia, unknown year or model, white or silver in color, with right front and passenger side damage, as well as extensive damage to the right front tire on the passenger side.