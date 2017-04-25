Man Stabbed To Death Outside Southwest Miami-Dade Liquor Store

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a seemingly quiet shopping center.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police said a man walked into a liquor store on SW 40th Street and SW 114 Avenue.

The shopper was approached by another man while inside the store.

They walked outside and then some kind of confrontation ensued.

“The victim collapsed on the sidewalk. That’s when bystanders immediately called 911. Once officers arrived is when they discovered he was diseased apparently from a stab wound,” said Det. Alvero Zabaleta.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Raul Beatriz.

Police are now looking for a suspect about the same age.

“It’s very disturbing. You get worried. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood,” Mercedes Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is one of dozens of parents who have kids at a dance school nearby.

The shopping center, with a Publix at the end, is full of people.

Police said at this time there doesn’t seem to be a public safely issue, that this seems to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.