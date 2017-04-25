King On Landry- “Jarvis Is Tired Of Everybody Handing The Pats The Division Each Year”

Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, Peter King joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his latest mock draft. They also preview the upcoming NFL Draft and talk about King’s experience with Jarvis Landry in London, as well as potential prospects the Dolphins could draft at 22nd overall.
On Jarvis Landry- “Jarvis is tired of everybody handing the Pats the division each year. He hates it. He said that as a message to his own locker room, guys who look at Tom Brady like he should be on the Mt. Rushmore of the NFL, he was getting worked up about it.”
On the Dolphins in the draft- “I remember last year that Grier, Tannenbaum and Gase, everyone thought there was a good chance they would take a corner and begin to rebuild their defensive backfield with a young guy. Even though Maxwell played better last year, I think Miami is intent on getting better at that position in a division where you play Brady twice.”
On the NFL Draft- “A GM told me at least 28 teams have Myles Garrett at 1, there could be 15 different guys in the next picks, that’s the reason why this is so unpredictable because nothing falls in line after Garrett.”
