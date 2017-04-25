WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Disney Animation Announces ‘Frozen 2’

April 25, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: disney, Frozen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Disney Animation announced Tuesday that hit movie “Frozen” will be getting a sequel — coming out in 2019.

The announcement was made today on social media. Disney Animation announced that “Frozen 2” will be released on Thanksgiving Week, November 27, 2019.

Actor Josh Gad, who played snowman Olaf in the movie, also joined in on the announcement on Twitter.

The 2013 movie was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and starred Idina Menzel and Kristin Bell as lead heroines, Elsa and Anna.

According to IMDB, Buck and Lee will be directing the sequel as well, with Menzel and Bell signed on for the film.

Time Magazine reports “Frozen” earned more than $1.2 billion at the box office. And the film is not only the first “princess” movie to make the list of top 10 grossing animated films, but it’s also the number-one animated film of all time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia