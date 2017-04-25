Disney Animation Announces ‘Frozen 2’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Disney Animation announced Tuesday that hit movie “Frozen” will be getting a sequel — coming out in 2019.
The announcement was made today on social media. Disney Animation announced that “Frozen 2” will be released on Thanksgiving Week, November 27, 2019.
Actor Josh Gad, who played snowman Olaf in the movie, also joined in on the announcement on Twitter.
The 2013 movie was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and starred Idina Menzel and Kristin Bell as lead heroines, Elsa and Anna.
According to IMDB, Buck and Lee will be directing the sequel as well, with Menzel and Bell signed on for the film.
Time Magazine reports “Frozen” earned more than $1.2 billion at the box office. And the film is not only the first “princess” movie to make the list of top 10 grossing animated films, but it’s also the number-one animated film of all time.