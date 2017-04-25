Experience The Miami You Haven’t Yet Seen With Your Staycation At The Biltmore Hotel

With summer just around the corner, revelers from across the country and South Floridians alike will be flocking to Miami for its sandy beaches and glamorous nightlife. However, locals looking to get away from the crowds and see a different side of the Magic City, will find reprieve at the famed The Biltmore Hotel.

As one of the city’s most sought-after and historic hotel properties, The Biltmore offers the very best in food, wellness and recreation right in Miami’s beautiful backyard of Coral Gables.

The hotel’s new Experiential Travel Program is the best way for South Floridians to reacquaint themselves with the area’s cultural and eco-tourism offerings. Curated by Dragonfly Expeditions, the program includes luxury accommodations, a menu of activities, as well as exclusive dining experiences. Activities and tours are categorized into four different offerings – Exploring the Everglades, The Cultural History and Heritage of Miami, Miami’s Specialty Architectural Experience, and the Biltmore Curators Program. The program is solely available to guests of The Biltmore Hotel.

Back at the resort, those looking to unwind will find a quiet escape within the property’s 150 acres of lush, tropical landscape as well as the hotel’s famed swimming pool, the largest hotel swimming pool on the East Coast of the United States. The pool area, equipped with private cabanas and shaded pool lounges, allows guests to spend less time looking for a lounge chair and more time enjoying the summer sun.

Foodies can explore the international tastes of the hotel’s four dining destinations Palme d’Or, Fontana, Cascade, and the 19th Hole Bar & Grill. If you’re seeking to sharpen your skills in the kitchen, The Biltmore Hotel also offers its own on-site cooking school, The Culinary Academy, where guests can learn how to prepare their favorite dishes and develop unique menus for their next dinner party.

Golf aficionados will also feel right at home at the hotel’s 18-hole, par 71 Donald Ross designed championship course, which features one of the largest driving and practice facilities in the southeast. The hotel offers private or group instruction to ensure guests receive expert tips on how to hit drives and develop a hole-by-hole winning strategy each time. The hotel also offers a luxurious spa and fitness center, where award-winning and world-class offerings abound.

With so much to offer right outside your door, it’s no wonder The Biltmore Hotel has been a South Florida and international favorite since it opened its doors in 1926. Now, Florida residents can save $100 per day including daily breakfast and complimentary parking with proof of residence at check in with the hotel’s Florida Resident Package. The perfect summer staycation awaits at one of the most luxurious hotel properties in the world.

To book your stay, please visit www.biltmorehotel.com or call 855.311.6903.

Above content provided by The Biltmore Hotel.