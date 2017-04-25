Best Carrot Cake In Miami

Who doesn’t love a good carrot cake? The sweet dense cake batter is filled with the perfect amount of shredded carrots that soften upon baking. A perfect carrot cake is topped with a delicious layer of cream cheese frosting that isn’t too thick or too thin. Sometimes finding a bakery or eatery that serves a really good carrot cake can be tricky — but that’s why we’re here! Below you will find the top five places to get carrot cake in Miami.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

12030 S.W. 88th St.

Miami, FL 33186

(305) 279-5530

www.nothingbundtcakes.com

The carrot cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes is one of their best bundt flavors. Their recipe blends the perfect amounts of cinnamon and nutmeg which come through beautifully. The very-important icing layer is homemade and adds just the right amount of sweetness. What sets this carrot cake apart from others? Pineapple. Nothing Bundt Cakes adds the fruit to give their cake a little something extra.

Cloud 9 Bakery

12723 S. Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33156

(786) 250-4672

www.cloud9bakerycafe.com Stop by Cloud 9 Bakery for one of “Mom-Mom’s Carrot Cake Cupcakes.” The owner makes this special flavor in honor of her grandmother and the recipe has been passed down for generations. It’s a clear winner, though, which is why it’s a top item at this location! The carrot cake at Cloud 9 is topped with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting, which is a nice twist that really pulls out the cinnamon flavor of the cake itself.

Fireman Derek’s World Famous Pies

2818 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 703-3623

Patrons absolutely love the carrot cake at Fireman Derek’s World Famous Pies. The inside is very moist and tasty and the frosting adds just the right amount of sweetness without being overpowering. The consistency of the frosting is also pretty perfect, which is ideal. Several patrons have left reviews stating that this is the best carrot cake that they have ever had!

Joanna’s Marketplace

8247 S. Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-5777

www.joannasmarketplace.com

Joanna’s Marketplace offers over 50 different selections of cakes, pastries, and cookies. Their carrot cake is perfectly portioned and adorned with a cute frosting carrot. What people seem to like most about this carrot cake is that the icing is actually layered! Not only do you get that sweet decadent cream cheese icing on the top, but there is a layer in between two moist layers of cake.

Bachour Bakery + Bistro

600 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 330-6310

The carrot cake at Bachour Bakery + Bistro is very sweet and really hits the spot for those craving a special treat. If you have a sweet tooth and you love spices, this is the carrot cake pick for you. The bakery has used a variety of spices to create their version of the classic dessert, offering something more past the traditional cinnamon and nutmeg flavors you might expect.

By Effie Orfanides