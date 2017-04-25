14-Year-Old Charged In Southland Mall Purse Snatchings Faces Judge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 14-year-old accused in the snatching of a purse from a 94-year-old woman, leaving her scraped up on the ground appeared before a judge Tuesday.
The teen is just one of four people arrested by police due to that incident as well as another robbery at Southland Mall on Monday.
Just a day later, a judge was ordering the teen to remain in custody until his next hearing on May 15th. He is charged with strong armed robbery.
The other suspects, of which three are juveniles ranging from 12 to 14, were also expected in court Tuesday.
The other person charged in the case is 27-year-old Charles Fowler Jr. who is facing charges of grand theft, driving with a suspended license, and fleeing and eluding police.
Investigators say the suspects took part in the robbery at the popular shopping center on Monday morning then took off in a stolen Hyundai Sonata that crashed into a police unit and Miami MacArthur South Senior High School.
The crash prompted a school lockdown. No one at the school was hurt. Five people were detained for questioning, four of which were arrested.
The daughter-in-law of the 94-year-old woman spoke exclusively to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench saying she was left shaken and scraped up.
Officers say the suspects also snatched another purse from a 60-year-old woman at the mall earlier.