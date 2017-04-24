Winderman On Heat, Free Agency: “You Don’t Want To Just Rent A Player”

April 24, 2017 4:29 PM
Miami Heat

interviews wqam Winderman On Heat, Free Agency: You Dont Want To Just Rent A Player

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his piece on Dion Waiters, the Heat’s offseason plans and the NBA playoffs.

On NBA free agency- “Gordon Hayward will get the max this year. To me there are only six ‘max players’ in this league. The problem is everyone thinks they’re a max player.”

On Paul George- “I think the Heat have other things to worry about. These are fake whales. Paul George is a fake whale. Indiana is going to want something. Indiana is going to rebuild their team with a trade.”

On the Heat in free agency- “You don’t want to just rent a player. You can chase whales, but it has to be the ultimate whale if you’re going to rip up your roster.”

