Southland Mall Robbery Suspects Rounded Up

April 24, 2017 12:22 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – And then there were none. Miami-Dade police were able to round up all five people suspected of taking part in a robbery at a popular shopping center.

Late Monday morning people received word that a woman had been robbed while at the Sears store in the Southland Mall at 2050 S Dixie Highway. A description of the suspects’ vehicle was put out over the police radio.

A short time later a car matching the description was spotted and officers gave chase. It came to an end near SW 139th Avenue and 264th Street when the people in the car bailed out.

A nearby school, Douglas MacArthur South Senior High, was placed on a precautionary lockdown as officers set up a perimeter and searched the area for those involved.

They eventually rounded up all five and took them into custody.

Police say the woman who was robbed was treated for a minor injury at the mall and released.

