Miami Passport Office Closed Until Further Notice

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. State Department’s Miami Passport Agency is shutdown meaning travelers seeking a last-minute passport out of South Florida are out of luck.
According to it’s website, the Miami Passport Agency is “currently closed to the public until further notice and is unable to take appointments or process passports.”
CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reports that the building where the office is located suffered water damage over the weekend, ruining electronics and paperwork.
This drastically affects passports throughout the region, whether or not they were filed at this office.
Passport processing in Florida and other parts of the Southeast flows through the Miami office.
A Department of State spokesman said the department will work with those whose passport applications are pending to make sure they’re processed.
The website also states, “If you were scheduled to pick up a passport, currently have a pending appointment or are in need of expedited passport services, call the National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778 or 888-874-7793 (TTY/TTD).
