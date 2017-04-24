Ex-Gator, NFL Prospect Brantley Charged With Hitting Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — As the NFL Draft draws closer and closer, it seems some prospects just can’t stay out of trouble.
Former Florida Gators star and NFL prospect Caleb Brantley is facing misdemeanor charges that he allegedly punched a woman in the face, knocking her out and dislodging a tooth.
According to Alachua County, Florida, court records, the 22-year-old defensive linesman was charged Friday with battery.
A Gainesville police affidavit says Brantley and Chelsea Austin were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. April 13 when she pushed him.
The affidavit says the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Brantley responded by hitting the 5-foot-6, 120-pound woman in the face. Investigators say the punch far exceeded what was needed for self-defense.
They say two witnesses saw the fight.
Brantley did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. Brantley has been expected to be a top-round pick in this week’s NFL draft.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
This going to be game changer for him since the NFL is not putting up with any of this domestic abuse anymore.