Concrete Company Ozinga Invests in South Florida’s Future

Ozinga, a fourth-generation family-owned American company, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month to highlight the company’s newfound presence in the South Florida market.
The 89-year-old company has been providing concrete while offering the highest quality and best service in the communities where they live, work and play.
Known for its iconic red and white striped trucks, Ozinga supplies concrete, aggregate materials, and energy solutions to a wide array of customers. Ozinga also offers transportation and logistics services through an extensive network of truck, rail, barge and ship terminals.
The new Miami location demonstrates confidence in the recovering economy, steady growth in the construction industry, and a strong testament to future residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure jobs. Ozinga enters Miami with the same commitment to quality, service and innovation that has served as the company’s foundation for four generations.
Together, let’s build our families, our communities and our country.
Above content provided by Ozinga