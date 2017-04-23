Three Arrested For Trying To Use Fraudulent Credit Cards In Key Largo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – Three people were arrested in the Florida Keys on Saturday after trying to use a fraudulent credit card.

They were attempting to purchase two Go Pro cameras at Diver’s Direct, located at the 99.6 mile marker of the Overseas Highway.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after employees reported two men trying to use a fraudulent credit card to purchase merchandise valued at $898.00

After the card didn’t work, employees noticed that the card itself looked blurry.

When the assistant manager of the store told the men that it didn’t work, they left the store in a white BMW with a temporary tag.

The vehicle was spotted shortly afterwards by a deputy around the 103 mile marker heading northbound.

After pulling the vehicle over, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside and saw that there were two men and one woman in the car.

All three in the vehicle turned out to have suspended driver’s licenses. Marijuana was found in numerous locations inside the car, along with drug paraphernalia. Multiple credit cards were found in the car.

The cards were all crudely made, had blurry type on them and were obviously fake, according to police.

All three people were arrested.

They were identified as 25 year old Brian Moreno Olivera of Hialeah, 25 year old Fernando Baez Romero of Miami and 26 year old Tahimi Perez of Miami.

Olivera was charged with 10 counts of fraudulent use or possession of another person’s identification, possession of counterfeit credit cards, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving with his license suspended.

Romero was charged with grand theft, 10 counts fraudulent use or possession of another person’s identification, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraudulent use of credit cards.

Perez was charged with 10 counts of fraudulent use or possession of another person’s identification, possession of counterfeit credit cards, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives found a license plate in the trunk of the BMW which, when checked, returns to a vehicle which is suspected to have been used in a previous credit card fraud case.

Investigations are continuing and more charges may be pending.