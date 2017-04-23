WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning Sunday Edition

One Dead, Four Wounded In Overnight Shooting At Golden Glades

April 23, 2017 7:26 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has died and four others were hurt from a shooting that took place at the Golden Glades Park and Ride.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victims were being dropped off when a car pulled up.

Someone inside the car opened fire on the group and then fled the scene.

All of the victims were women.

Police have yet to provide any information on a suspect or a motive.

While authorities investigate the scene, the area has been closed off.

