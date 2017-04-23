Officials: Polk Fire Almost Out; Cigarette Likely Caused Lee County Blaze

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POLK COUNTY (CBSMiami/AP) — Residents of 800 homes in Polk County who had to evacuate because of a wildfire were allowed back into their homes on Sunday.
The fire, which started Friday, grew to 700 acres and is now 75 percent contained.
Fortunately, not one home was destroyed and no one was hurt. Many were worried as they returned home.
“There was a possibility (firefighters) weren’t going to get here in time, but they did, and it’s amazing what they can do,” said homeowner Charles Davison.
Investigators aren’t sure how the fire started but low humidity and lack of rain have led to a critical fire danger across the state.
About a hundred miles south, in Lee County, a lit cigarette likely tossed by a parent waiting for a school bus caused a brush fire that destroyed four homes and several cars.
According to the News-Press, Lee County fire inspector Dale Reisen said Saturday that the 400-acre Lehigh Acres fire started Friday afternoon when a cigarette was tossed into some dry vegetation. The spot is next to a bus stop where parents pick up their children.
Reisen said that even if the fire was accidental, the person responsible, if found, will have to pay the costs of fighting it.
Another fire in neighboring Collier County destroyed two trailers.
