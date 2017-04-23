Man On Bicycle Killed After Being Hit By Miami-Dade Transit Bus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The area around the 79th Street Causeway and Biscayne Blvd. was closed Saturday night after a Miami-Dade Transit Bus hit a man on a bicycle.
Miami-Dade Police is investigating the incident.
There were approximately 80 people on the bus at the time of the crash.
According to witnesses, the bus was traveling westbound and came to rest at a bus stop.
When it began to move again, the bus struck the man on the bicycle.
“The bicyclist attempted to cross 79th Street from south to north,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “That’s when he struck the driver’s side of the bus. The bus driver did not know that this individual struck the bus because it was right in the middle of the bus. When the bus began to start continuing moving west bound that’s when unfortunately he ran over the bicyclist. He was pronounced diseased on the scene.”
Neighbors identify the victim as a familiar face, someone who bought water at the corner store and sold it on the street.
“This is the water guy,” said Irene, who lives in the area. “He sell water on that corner.”
The bus driver was clearly distraught. She was seen crying as she gave a witness statement.
All the passengers were moved to another bus and continued on their route.
The identity of the man on the bike that was killed is unknown at this time.