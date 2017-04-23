Man, 71, Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Stepson’s Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SANFORD (CBSMiami/AP) — An apparent simple family disagreement could’ve turned into something much worse.
A 71-year-old Florida man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his step-son.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that arrest records show Thomas Lathrop of Sanford shot 31-year-old Frank Fort on Saturday at the family home.
According to the records, Lathrop’s wife, Juanita, told police her son went to sit on the front porch about 9:30 a.m. when Thomas Lathrop said, “Don’t you see me sitting here.”
Fort replied he sat there every morning before work. Lathrop then got up and fired a single round at Fort’s legs.
While Fort was running away, Lathrop fired two more shots, shattering Fort’s pelvis. That bullet lodged in Fort’s stomach, causing life-threatening injuries.
Fort was in critical condition Saturday.
Lathrop was being held without bail at the Seminole County Jail.
