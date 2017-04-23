Weather Alert | Flood Advisory- Central Miami-Dade County Until 3:30 PM  More InfoLive Weather BlogDownload CBS4 Weather App  

Man And 2-Year-Old Nephew Shot In Miami Gardens

April 23, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Miami Gardens, Shooting, Toddler Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One adult and one toddler were shot by an unknown subject in Miami Gardens early Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the victims were traveling in a car on Northwest 179th Street.

Another car pulled up and opened fire on the 20-year-old man and his 2-year-old nephew.

Both were shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for an Infiniti SUV, possibly with out of state tags.

