Creators Of ‘Moonlight’ Receive Local Honor, Street Renaming

April 23, 2017 9:08 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The creators of the Oscar Award Winning film Moonlight received a special honor this weekend.

Liberty City’s own Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney received special recognition from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The two were given special proclamations, and there was a special screening of Moonlight at the African American Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City on Saturday.

Earlier this week Jenkins was named on of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential of 2017.

A stretch of Northwest 22nd Avenue, in front of the arts center, was renamed Moonlight Way.

