Cole On Dolphins Schedule: “Opponents Aren’t Brutal But It’s A Rough Travel Schedule”

April 23, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Jason Cole, Miami Dolphins

NFL reporter and columnist for Bleacher Report, Jason Cole joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins 2017 schedule.  They talk about the Dolphins requesting the bye week later in the season and Pete Prisco’s coaching rankings. They also talk about the Dolphins offseason and who they should draft at #22.

On the Dolphins schedule- “The travel is brutal in the first month. The opponents aren’t brutal, but it’s a rough travel schedule.”

On the Dolphins first round pick- “If [David] Njoku or OJ Howard is there, I would definitely think about taking one of them. If not, then I would focus on the o-line.”

