PLAYER: Ginial Isma
POSITION: CB/WR
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 170
SCOUTING: Having watched this impressive football player over the past year plus, the only thing that has stood in his way of taking his game to the next level is exposure. After briefly moving over to Boyd Anderson in the offseason, Isma returned to the Dragons and head coach Tally Adams, who has truly put this program together. He is a two-way performer who adds speed, athletic ability and a passion for the game. His ability to make big plays has not only shown up in the offseason, but was evident this past season. Isma has the chance to open some eyes this spring and beyond. He is another one of those gifted talents who continues to get better and push his name out there.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8999333/ginial-isma