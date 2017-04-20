Water Shortage A Concern With 34% Of Florida In Severe Drought

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The severe drought continues across part of the state with the latest drought monitor showing 34 percent of the state under a severe drought.

With little rainfall in the forecast the drought will continue with the main concerns being fire weather danger and the potential water shortage situation across South Florida.

Lake Okeechobee’s water level has rapidly decreased and although it remains above the water shortage threshold, a water shortage warning has been declared by the South Florida Water Management District.

The chairman of the South Florida Water Management District Greg O’Keefe said, “The purpose of the warning is the urge South Florida residents to voluntarily conserve more water. This effort will help your water supply last through the remainder of the dry season.”

Landscape irrigation conservation measures have proven to be the most beneficial to water conservation and a recommended water table is available through their website based on location.

Periods of low humidity and windy weather will also lead to an increase in the fire danger due to the current drought situation.

There is currently a burn ban for open flames and campfires on all public land in the district.

The lake level typically continues to drop until the beginning of June, the start of the wet season. Should there be a lack of early season rainfall and the lake level continues to drop then mandatory water restrictions may go into effect.

Click here to learn more about voluntary water shortage practices.