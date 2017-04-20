Trump Admin Wants To Force North Korea To Negotiating Table

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration is reportedly considering new sanctions against Iran as it grapples with how to get North Korea to end its missile and nuclear weapon programs.

Vice President Mike Pence’s latest stop in Southeast Asia was at the President’s palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. There he pledged to boost defensive and diplomatic relations with Jakarta’s leaders.

“Of course one of the greatest threats we face is the rise and fall of terrorism,” he said.

Tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program have dominated the vice president’s 10-day overseas trip. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. wants to force North Korea leader Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table.

We are reviewing all the status of North Korea both in terms of state sponsorship of terrorism as well as all the other ways we can bring pressure to bear on the regime in Pyongyang to re-engage,” said Tillerson.

At the White House, spokesman Sean Spicer tried to clear up questions regarding President Donald Trump’s statements last week that a U.S. aircraft carrier was racing toward the Korean peninsula as a warning. In reality, the USS Vinson was on a training mission and heading in the opposite directions. It has now been directed to head to the region.

“The president said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula. That’s a fact. It happened. It is happening, rather,” said Spicer.

The ships are scheduled to arrive in the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula at the end of the month.