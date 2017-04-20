PLAYER: Terrence Horne, Jr.

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miramar

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: In the months after being a part of the 2016 Miami Carol City Chiefs Class 6A state championship, this speedster made the move north to Miramar – in time for the track season, where he is among the fastest in the state. Horne’s speed has been his calling card since his youth days – and it’s what is opening the eyes and doors of college coaches nationally. No doubt that he is a quality sprinter, and with numerous colleges starting offer – his work on the football field is also appreciated. He will most likely run track at the next level. He has way too much (10.5, 100) speed not to continue what he’s been doing for years. Horne has the chance to be a very productive player for the Patriots in 2017. They have all the pieces around him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6745044/terrence-horne-jr