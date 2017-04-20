PLAYER: Derohn King

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Sunrise Piper

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: By rule, even in a very talented South Florida area, freshmen are limited in what they do in the first season at the varsity level. But here is certainly an exception to that rule. King was ready for this two years ago as a youth standout. Given his chance to run the Bengals’ offense last season, this gifted football player led his team to the state playoffs and showcased his many skills. Just because he is gifted doesn’t mean he can put things in cruise control. This coming year may be much harder – because everyone is aware of how impressive he is and what he can do. Following in the footsteps of his dad, who was also a quality football talent. There are three years left for King to mature and get better, which will determine plenty in his career.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7186449/derohn-king