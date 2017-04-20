BSO Releases Pix Of Man Wanted In Club Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance camera images of a man they are looking for in connection to a deadly shooting at an after-hours club in Pembroke Park.
Jeff Reveille was shot as he left the Polo Club on Hallandale Beach Boulevard around 7 a.m. on April 2nd.
The club was closing up for the night and Reveille, 37, along with some other customers, was in the parking lot when an unidentified man shot and killed him.
Reveille was taken to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood where he died.
Sheriff’s investigators say it’s not clear prompted the shooting or if Reveille and shooter knew each other before the incident.
The gunman, who appeared to be in his 30s, wore a black T-shirt over a white tank top, tan-colored pants and slide-style sandals with orange socks. He also wore a scarf and knit cap with red, gold and green stripes.
Anyone who can help detectives identify him is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.