Broward Makes It Easier To Avoid Airbag Danger

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Until Honda sent her a letter recently, Jeanette Johnson had no idea she had a big problem staring her in the face every time she got behind the wheel of her CRV.

“There was a defective airbag danger. It could explode and shrapnel could injure or kill the person,” she said. “When I was driving before, I was so careful. I didn’t want anything to happen that could be a problem.”

An estimated 500,000 drivers in south Florida are just like Johnson… unaware they’re driving around with defective airbags. The problem has left 11 people dead and nearly 200 injured, including Sara Baker in southwest Miami-Dade.

“My face was hit when my airbag exploded,” said Baker.

The airbag recall affects 19 automakers but some older model Honda’s and Acura’s face an even greater risk.

You can determine if your car is affected. Enter your license plate or vehicle identification number (VIN) at www.airbagrecall.com.

CBS4’s Joan Murray tested it with Koyama Fontanez, who was driving an older Honda in Ft. Lauderdale. Sure enough, her car had defective airbags.

“It’s crazy, I wish I would have gotten something in the mail,” said Fontanez. “I’ve been driving around

not knowing.”

After she learned of the danger, Jeanette Johnson had her airbag replaced. She’s now spreading the message alerting other parents at the child care center she helps run.

Visit the locations below for a free check of your car.

April 22 – 24 Broward County VIN-check Events:

SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 2017

EVENT: City of Miramar Earth Day Celebration & VIN Check

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST

LOCATION: Miramar Community Garden, 3700 Largo Drive, Miramar, FL 33023

EVENT: Family Fun & Resource Fair (Broward Aware!) & VIN Check, hosted by Children’s Services Council of Broward County Florida

TIME: 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

EVENT: Heal the Planet Day VIN Check

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Esplanade Park 400 SW 2nd St., Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 33312

SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 2017

EVENT: New Hope Baptist Church Sunday Worship Services & VIN Check

TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST

LOCATION: 1321 Sistrunk Boulevard, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

EVENT: Koinonia Worship Center Sunday Worship Services & VIN Check

TIME: 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. EST

LOCATION: 4900 Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33024

EVENT: Broward County Sierra Club Earth Day Event & VIN Check

TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Anne Kolb Nature Center, 751 Sheridan Street in Hollywood, Florida 33020

MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2017

EVENT: Broward College South Campus VIN Check

TIME: 11:00 a.m. EST

LOCATION: 7200 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

EVENT: Broward College Open House VIN Check

TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION 1: Miramar West 1930 SW 145th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027

TIME 1: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION 2: Downtown Center 111 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

TIME 2: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST