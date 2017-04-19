Senate Signs Off On Police Body Cam Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Senate has unanimously approved a proposal aimed at allowing law-enforcement officers to review footage from their body cameras before filling out reports.
The bill (HB 305), which has been backed by law-enforcement groups, also unanimously passed the House last month. It now goes to Gov. Rick Scott.
Body cameras have become a high-profile issue in recent years, at least in part because of incidents in which the conduct of police officers has been questioned.
Lawmakers in 2016 approved a measure that moved toward having standards for the use of body cameras. That measure did not require police to use the cameras. But if agencies decide to use the devices, it required them to establish policies and procedures addressing the proper use, maintenance and storage of body cameras and recorded data.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.