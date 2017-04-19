Derek Jeter & Jeb Bush Team Up In Marlins Bid, Sources Say

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter are teaming up in their bid to buy the Miami Marlins, sources say.
According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, the former Florida governor and the retired New York Yankees star who were once rivals in the bid have joined forces to try to buy the team.
The two are reportedly competing against New York financier Wayne Rothbaum who is the manager of Quogue Capital, sources say.
It remains unknown if other would-be buyers of the Marlins remain in the running.
Related: Jeter, Jeb Bush May Be Interested In Buying Marlins
The new alliance puts together on of Miami’s most prominent leaders with one of baseball’s most famous players. Bush now lives in Coral Gabels and Jeter, who retired in 2014, has a home in Tampa.
Marlins Owner Jeffrey Loria is fielding offer for the team.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)