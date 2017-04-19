Florida Governor Joins Trump To Sign Veterans Bill At White House

April 19, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Florida, Politics, Rick Scott, Veteran Affairs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida’s governor is meeting with President Donald Trump to sign a bill aimed at veterans.

Wednesday morning, Governor Rick Scott will join the president for a bill signing of the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act at the White House.

“My father served in WWII and I proudly served in the United States Navy, and I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to our military and our veterans. I look forward to joining him today as he signs this important bill for our veterans,” said Governor Scott.

The governor also took to Twitter to share his excitement about the signing.

The Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and Retired Army Lt. Col. Glenn Sutphin will also join in the event.

The bill signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

