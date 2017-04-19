‘Cane Season Kicks Off Early With Subtropical Depression

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center started their first advisories for the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Wednesday morning on a small, middle of the ocean depression.
The depression known as Subtropical Depression One was moving slowly north in the open ocean, not expected to strengthen, impact land, or last for more than 24 hours. But because the NHC follows protocols to issue advisories on tropical and subtropical cyclones in their area of responsibility, we have our first forecast cone of the year, short as it may be.
The depression is given the distinction of being “subtropical” because it has the characteristics of both a tropical system where winds increase as you get closer to the center of circulation and a non-tropical system where air temperatures cool quickly above the depression.
These pre-season systems are more of a meteorological process than an indication of how active the hurricane season will be. In fact, tropical and subtropical cyclones are possible just about any time of the year but they are most likely to occur and be destructive during hurricane season which runs from June to the end of November.