Blu’s Blog: Area Receivers Still Catching National Attention

Wide receiver is a “glitz and glamor” position.
If you have game-breaking speed and skills – you can essentially write your own ticket to the next level and beyond.
Welcome to the competitive world of the receiver position.
Slot, wide-out, split end, X, Y and just about anything that an offensive coordinator wants to call it.
Andre Johnson, Michael Irvin, T.Y. Hilton, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and so many others who have paved the way for South Florida athletes to follow through the years.
Since the 1970’s, it’s been either the receiver or defensive back position that kept this region on the map nationally. There are always enough to keep college coaches coming back for more.
While last year was just an amazing season for pass catchers, this season is impressive as well.
Elite playmakers that will leave a mark – not only in 2017 – but many of these top-flight athletes will make to the next level – history proves it.
As we spotlight many of the elite players who we have had the chance to watch perform live, we will also recognize the prospects who need the spotlight.
As we do with each position in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, we list every player who plays the receiver position. If there are athletes that are missing or no longer at the school mentioned, we need to know, so the information is accurate when we make available for college coaches.
Send to: Floridakids1@aol.com.
2018 – Marvin Alexander, 6-3, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: Alexander is one of the many football players that the Lions brought in the offseason. If you watched him perform in the past year, you know what to expect in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5269941/marvin-alexander
2018 – Kevin Austin, 6-3, 185, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep: Austin is easily one of the state’s elite pass catchers who continues to dazzle in every arena in which he performs. He’s a big-time game player who catches and runs with the best. His offseason work and appearances at camps and combines have made him such a must for college to get on campus.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4844420
2018 – Daniel Barker, WR/TE, 6-4, 230, Deerfield Beach: Here’s hoping that this third stop in his high school career will be the one that gets Barker the recognition he deserves. He is big and very athletic, and he has the chance to truly make a huge impact with the loaded Bucks.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4677651/daniel-barker
2020 – Khalil Brantley, 6-1, 170, Doral Academy: After watching this talented prospect in his first season with the Firebirds, the future is indeed bright will be filled with plenty of offers along the way. Brantley has major potential – and he is already showing it in the offseason.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8182265/kahlil-brantley
2020 – Mark Britt, 6-0, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: There were very few freshmen last year that wanted the ball in clutch times more than this young man. He is gifted in every way and way beyond his years in talent and wanting to have the ball in his hands when the game is on the line. Britt is certainly in it for the present and future for the defending Class 2A state runner-up Lions.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6244361/poohman-britt
2018 – Darius Brown, 5-9, 160, Homestead South Dade: He has been around a few schools in his time at the high school level. Whether it was Booker T. Washington or Mater Academy or his current school – Brown has been a difference maker and shown great passion for the game. Whether it’s as a slot receiver, running back or special teams standout – Brown is ready.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5592835/darius-brown
2018 – Chris Carter, WR/TE, 6-2, 210, Homestead South Dade: This is one of those talented football players that you watch perform and shake your head at how someone with this much skill and physical ability isn’t coveted by everyone. He loves the game, has all the physical skills and has the chance to really show the production in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4763466/christopher-carter
2018 – Alonzo Clark, 6-4, 172, Fort Lauderdale: Another of the overlooked football prospects who has been playing at a high level for two full years. Clark has the chance this season to really break out. He is a very hard worker who stretches the field with his athletic ability.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4148271/alonzo-clark
2018 – Jordan Dillard, 6-4, 175, Miami Southridge: This three-year varsity starter has been among the best for a while. Now, as he heads toward his final season at the high school level, there is plenty to be optimistic about. Dillard was key to the Spartans’ success in 2016.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6268187/jordan-dillard
2018 – Lamont Finnie, 5-10, 170, Miami Edison: One of the most versatile football players in South Florida, Finnie is a talent who gives colleges options when using him. Finnie comes from a very talented football family.
TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHQn83YSee0&feature=youtu.be
2019 – Brieon Fuller, 6-0, 175, Doral Academy: There are very few football players in the country who can do some of the things that Fuller did this past season. Just a sophomore, the best is definitely yet to come for this impressive talent.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6608497/brieon-fuller
2018 – Stanley Garner, 6-3, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard: From Dillard to Coconut Creek and back to play for the Panthers, this two-sport (basketball) athlete opened eyes with his size, athletic ability and passion for the game.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/7401871/stanley-garner
2018 – Logan Giordano, 5-11, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: Over the past two years, there have been very few pass-catchers who have done what this elite prospect has. What Giordano did as a receiver and defensive back has brought him plenty of attention. He’s an outstanding football player who will make an impact with the Lions.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4407255/logan-giordano
2018 – Tyler Harrell, 6-2, 175, Miami Christopher Columbus: After going through a learning process with the Explorers, Harrell is now ready to step up and make a difference. He is a quality football player who is coming into his own.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2009010/tyler-harrell
2018 – Akeem Hayes, 5-10, 155, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely: What more can be said about this playmaker that hasn’t already been said. Hayes is a big-time football talent who has the chance to really explode this season as he makes the move from South Broward to play for the Tigers.
TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxnn5eZnrT4&feature=youtu.be
2018 – Miles Jones, 5-9, 170, Plantation American Heritage: When we listed the top running backs around, here was a name that was among the best – and it should have been. While we want to call him a running back, Jones is a difference maker and has the abilities to lift a team from several positions. He’s easily one of the best in South Florida.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5447616/miles-jones
2018 – Tavares Kelly, Jr., 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Talk about a football player who can turn a game around in an instant. This speedster is one of the best slot receivers around, making a huge impact with his ability to catch the ball and make things happen.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4190223/tavares-kelly-jr
2019 – Frank Ladson, 6-4, 175, Homestead South Dade: Another elite football prospect who has really exploded this offseason – turning heads at 7-on-7 events, camps and tryouts. Ladson is picking up a lot of college interest.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7760463/frank-ladson
2019 – Khymani Martin, 6-2, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy: Martin is one of the football players that very few people know about, but if you watch this amazing talent perform – you will be impressed. He has the opportunity to become one of the best in the class. Watch him play and you will agree.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9200651/khymani-martin
2018 – Cornelius McCoy, 5-11, 170, Deerfield Beach: Another prospect who exploded in the offseason. Offers are now pouring in. You can guarantee that McCoy will be a player who will get plenty of looks in the spring and into the summer.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6042117/584d6a56c124d82f94dbfa0c
2018 – Elijah Moore, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Very few receivers in this class – or any other – can do the things that Moore can do. He is a big-time pass catcher who has the quickness to get the ball in the end zone. Moore is also an outstanding teammate who never complains.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4844428/elijah-moore
2019 – Kalani Norris, 5-9, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus: This one-time youth football standout who played last season at Westminster Christian is ready to give the Explorers yet another offensive threat. Speed and athletic ability have moved Norris to the head of the class.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6011785/kalani-norris
2018 – Bryce Oliver, 6-3, 190, Fort Lauderdale Dillard: One of the most impressive pass catchers in South Florida that we watched the past two years. He left the 2016 season as one of the players that needed to get the attention. Keep your eyes on this young man – he is the real deal.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/o/6219968
2018 – Wayne Parrish, 6-1, 180, Coral Springs Taravella: One of the prospects who also started to get well-deserved publicity this offseason. Parrish can catch, run and play defense if needed. He is extremely athletic.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083650/wayne-parrish
2018 – Terrell Perriman, 5-9, 168, Miami Central: When we watched him two years ago, there was no doubt that this was going to be very special. Fast forward to this spring and you can see how many colleges are looking in his direction. Perriman has big-time potential.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4118680/terrell-perriman
2018 – Mark Pope, 6-0, 160, Miami Southridge: Ever since youth football, Pope was a talented prospect who has never disappointed. He is a great player who steps up with his speed, athleticism and ability to play the game, Pope has proven that he can win battles against some of the best in the nation – which includes in his own South Florida backyard.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6165977/mark-pope
2018 – Gregory Rousseau, 6-6, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: While many colleges have thoughts of using him as a pass catcher who is lethal inside the 20, there are others are projecting and looking at him as a defensive end. No matter where lines up, Rousseau is a difference maker.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6059454/gregory-rousseau
2018 – Carlos Sandy, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons: There is no denying that when you talk about the best receivers, Sandy’s is right up there. He is quick, talented and is a football player who brings it all every week against top-flight competition.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5279407/carlos-sandy
2018 – Anthony Schwartz, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage: The fastest athlete in Florida – and perhaps the country – gets the chance to show that he is also pretty good on the football field. Schwartz is a solid athlete who continues to turn heads and receive plenty attention as he and his track team look for more records.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/athlete/4409434/anthony-schwartz
2018 – Jordan Smith, WR, 6-3, 190, Davie Western: Perhaps one of the most under the radar prospects in South Florida. Hidden at Plantation a year ago with the Colonels trying new offenses, Smith has the opportunity to jump into the spotlight this spring and into the summer at Western. He has plenty of athleticism and skill. He just lacks exposure and getting the ball in his hands more often in 2018.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6133547/jordan-smith
2018 – Ivan Thomas, 6-4, 200, Miami Palmetto: As we have watched over the past few years, here is one of those difference makers who continues to pick up plenty of interest – competing in everything from 7-on-7 to combines. What makes Thomas so special is that he blends football skill level with tremendous physical abilities.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4787286/ivan-thomas
2018 – Tyquan Thornton, 6-3, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington: Here is a football player who has waited his turn to get the spotlight for the talented Tornadoes. Now, as he heads towards his senior year, Thornton is on everyone’s radar screen. A Baylor University commitment, this track and football standout is one of those players who is expected to have a major season.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174187/tyquan-thornton
2020 – Gerand Turner, 6-2, 175, South Miami: The name may not mean anything to some, but if you keep this blog over the next few years and look back at it – you will have a greater appreciation of how talented this young man is. Turner is a solid football player who will better and better as he matures.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8263041/gerand-turner
2018 – Blake Veargis, 5-10, 155, Miami Norland: One of the first players in the Class of 2018 that we evaluated and listed when he was at Monsignor Pace, Veargis makes the move in the offseason to play for a Viking team that has a chance to make some noise in 2017. Veargis is a quality football talent who has played on both sides of the ball.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4366524/blake-veargis
2018 – Dominick Watt, 6-2, 185, Hollywood McArthur: A top five receiver anywhere he goes in this country, Watt is a big, physical and talented football player who has the size, speed and strength to play at any level in college. He dominates every game, practice and camp. Watt continues to get better and better.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5030731/highlights
2018 – Daquris Wiggins, 6-2, 160, Miami Southridge: After watching this quality talent since he began playing, there was never a question how good he was going to be. After starting out at Killian, his move to play for the defending Class 8A state champions has worked out fine. While the University of Miami was his choice early on – there are several schools watching.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4752954/highlights/215324375/v2
2018 – Phenol Williams, 6-2, 185, Miami Carol City: Another elite receiver who will be looked upon to step up for the Chiefs in 2017. He has had a solid offseason, including testing combines and 7-on-7 events. Williams is one of those players everyone is looking for big things in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514165/phenol-williams
2018 – Xavier Williams, 6-1, 185, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: One of the most dynamic receivers in the class, here is a football player who will have started four years at the varsity level – gaining experience, helping the team reach the state title game and making big plays.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4068618/xavier-williams
MORE PROSPECTS WAITING TO IMPRESS
As all of you who follow us know, during the course of a year, we profile more players than anyone can imagine.
From In The Huddle to our On The Radar, we have everyone covered. Here are some others to keep an eye on as well:
2018 – Jason Abril, TE, 6-7, 215, Coral Gables
2019 – Lorenzo Gabriel Acevedo, 5-9, 175, Miami Pinecrest Prep
2018 – Kevin Acosta, TE, 6-2, 225, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
2018 – Mitchell Ben-Aime, 5-10, 160, North Miami Beach
2021 – Cason Alday, 5-8, 122, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy
2018 – Joshua Alexander, 5-9, 165, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Manuel Almanzar, TE, 6-0, 195, Cooper City
2021 – Eric Alonso, 5-7, 145, Miami Pinecrest Prep
2018 – Nathaniel Altman, 6-2, 155, Davie Nova
2018 – Helmis Alvarez, 6-2, 185, Miami Braddock
2019 – Antwan Anderson, 5-10, 170, Miami Killian
2018 – Andy Pierre-Antoine, 6-0, 160, North Miami
2018 – Tyler Avila, 5-8, 140, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy
2019 – Ernest Balkman, 5-10, 180, Miami Northwestern
2019 – Najeh Baker, 5-11, 170, Homestead South Dade
2019 – Olsen Louis-Baptiste, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs
2018 – Hunter Baron, 5-8, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – Jonathan Barr, TE, 5-11, 170, Coral Springs Charter
2019 – Zyron Barreto, 6-0, 165, Coconut Creek Monarch
2018 – Ramsey Baty, TE, 6-3, 210, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
2019 – Ki-Jana Bayonne, 5-11, 155, Coral Springs Taravella
2018 – Quavon Beckford, 5-10, 165, Miami Northwestern
2019 – Chris Benestad, 5-10, 145, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Jahsiah Bennett, 5-8, 155, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
2018 – Johaun Beresford, 5-9, 175, Miami Carol City
2018 – Nigel Bethel, Jr., 6-0, 185, Miami Northwestern
2018 – Adoni Black, 5-11, 165, Parkland Douglas
2018 – Chaii Bland, 5-6, 158, Miami Central
2019 – Tavares Bradley, 5-8, 160, Doral Academy
2018 – Thomas Bradshaw, TE, 6-1, 220, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
2019 – Jaquan Brayboy, 6-2, 180, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
2018 – Mark Brent, 5-10, 160, Cooper City
2018 – Anthony Brown II, 6-2, 170, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – David Brown, 6-1, 165, Coral Springs
2018 – Nicholas Brown, 6-0, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch
2018 – Keshawn Brownlee, 5-10, 165, Hialeah-Miami Lakes
2018 – Kamari Bruton, 5-10, 165, Miami Southridge
2018 – Nicholas Brown, 6-0, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch
2018 – Daniel Burke, TE, 6-2, 170, Miami LaSalle
2018 – Ladarius Burrows, 6-3, 190, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Kellen Byers, TE, 6-0, 188, Weston Cypress Bay
2018 – Christian Cabral, 6-0, 160, Miami Ferguson
2019 – Diego Caiola, 5-10, 140, North Miami Mourning
2019 – Tyler Carmona, 5-8, 165, Miami Christopher Columbus
2020 – Nick Caro, 5-9, 145, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
2020 – David Castillo, 5-10, 150, Miami Westminster Christian
2018 – Cole Caterbone, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Jonathan Caula, 5-9, 160, Homestead Everglades Prep
2018 – Wendy Celestin, 5-10, 155, North Miami Mourning
2019 – Aidan Chacon, 5-9, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus
2019 – Isaac Chacon, 5-10, 155, South Miami
2018 – Tevin Charles, 5-8, 145, Homestead Everglades Prep
2018 – Deshawn Charmant, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale
2020 – Mark Anthony Clark, 5-9, 160, Plantation
2018 – Christian Clerjuste, 5-8, 150, Coconut Creek
2018 – Robert Cohen, TE, 5-11, 215, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Eric Coleman, TE, 6-4, 195, Pompano Beach
2018 – Zeryus Coleman, 6-1, 180, Hollywood Hills
2018 – Edwin Colon, 5-9, 160, Hollywood Hills
2018 – David Contreras, 5-8, 175, Miami Pinecrest Prep
2019 – Jamal Cooney, 5-8, 140, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
2020 – Ethan Corbjn, 5-9, 155, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
2020 – Freddy Cueller, 5-11, 155, Homestead Somerset Academy
2019 – Maxwell Cusnier, 5-9, 160, St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – Antoine Daniel, 5-8, 140, Miami Monsignor Pace
2019 – Cameron Daniel, 6-2, 155, Miami Christopher Columbus
2018 – Derrick Davis, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern
2018 – Lavontae Decius, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Tavontae Decius, 5-10, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Jaquan Denson, 5-7, 165, Miami Norland
2020 – Donovan Desir, 5-10,170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
2018 – Justin Diaz, 5-9, 155, Miami LaSalle
2018 – Edgerrin Doctor, 6-2, 180, Coral Gables
2019 – Justin Doles, 5-10, 170, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep
2018 – Keythan Drayton, Jr., 5-9, 170, Miami Edison
2020 – Richard Dunbar IV, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Gabriel Dunn, 6-2, 210, Miami Norland
2019 – Darian Dupuy, 5-11, 160, Hialeah
2018 – Patrick Economou, 5-10, 150, Coral Springs Charter
2018 – Kendrick Edmond, 5-10, 165, Miramar Everglades
2019 – Jartavious Edwards, 5-11, 170, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
2018 – Mark Edwards, 6-1, 185, Miami Norland
2019 – Konrad Ehmke, 5-11, 155, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2020 – Douglas Emilien, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Brianel Enriquez, 5-9, 180, Miami Pinecrest Prep
2018 – Allen Escuage, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Jordan Eskenazi, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2018 – Jaeden Fagan, 6-0, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – Ronald Fanfan, 6-1, 180, North Miami
2019 – Makenlove Petit-Fard, 5-10, 170, North Miami
2018 – Tyler Farias, 6-0, 160, Miami Palmer Trinity
2019 – Kevin Felder, 5-6, 150, Homestead South Dade
2018 – Devin Fenelus, TE, 6-0, 195, Coconut Creek
2020 – Jovan Ferguson, 5-10, 175, Miami Booker T. Washington
2018 – Lui Ferro, 5-10, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus
2018 – David Fields, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach
2018 – Bailey Finkelberg, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2019 – Eloyim Fisteac, TE, 6-2, 237, Hialeah
2019 – Reynald Fleurival, 5-8, 150, Coral Springs Charter
2019 – Say Flowers, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale University School
2019 – Kevin Food, 6-1, 177, Miami Dr. Krop
2020 – Tyron Ford, 6-0, 170, Miami Beach
2018 – Andre Foster, 6-2, 175, Miami Southridge
2018 – Andre Francis, 6-4, 180, Pompano Beach
2019 – Anthony Frederick, 5-10, 165, Hallandale
2019 – Yamil Fuentes, 5-7, 140, Miramar
2018 – Eddie Gabriel, 5-10, 160, Miami Dr. Krop
2018 – Ayden Galindo, 5-11, 180, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
2018 – Rolando Garcia, 5-9, 180, Weston Cypress Bay
2018 – Junior Garcon, 5-10, 160, Davie Western
2019 – Edward German, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
2019 – Cortez Gethers, 5-11, 140, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Joey Gillen, 6-0, 160, Coconut Creek Monarch
2018 – Andrew Golfin, Jr., 5-10, 145, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Jonathan Gomez, 5-10, 130, South Miami
2019 – Alvaro Gonzalez, 5-8, 155, Hialeah
2018 – Danilo Gonzalez, 5-11, 170, Miami Coral Park
2018 – Jaden Grant, 5-9, 175, Miami Killian
2018 – Gregory Grate, Jr., 6-0, 170, Miami Carol City
2018 – Craig Green, 5-7, 155, North Miami Mourning
2019 – Hunter Guinta, TE, 6-3, 190, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep
2018 – Joe Hardy, 5-8, 150, Miami Southridge
2021 – Jake Harrington, 5-8, 155, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
2018 – Demarco Harris, 6-3, 195, Miami Northwestern
2018 – Javari Harris, 5-11, 175, Coconut Creek Monarch
2018 – Jamarie Harrison, 5-9, 150, Miami Norland
2018 – Justin Hernandez, 5-11, 160, Miami Killian
2018 – Nomar Hernandez, 6-0, 170, Coral Gables
2018 – Justin Hill, Jr., 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern
2018 – Eric Hoff, Jr., 5-8, 150, Pembroke Pines West Broward
2018 – Julian Holmes, 6-1, 171, Hallandale.
2019 – Kavon Holmes, 5-7, 155, Homestead Everglades Prep
2018 – Jamahl Horne, 5-11, 175, Miami Sunset
2019 – Dennis Howard, Jr., 6-0, 165, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
2018 – Terrence Horne, Jr., 5-10, 170, Miramar
2018 – Chamal Hunter, 5-9, 165, Miami Southridge
2019 – Michael Hurt, 5-8, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School
2018 – Jonathan Hurtado, 5-8, 160, Miami Coral Park
2018 – Malcolm Hyppolite, 5-11, 170, Miami Palmetto
2018 – Abdul Ibrahim, 6-0, 170, Miramar
2018 – Julio Iglesias, 5-10, 170, South Miami
2018 – Manuel Iglesias, 5-9, 140, Southwest Miami
2019 – Jordan Irizarry, 6-0, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School
2020 – Javonte Irving, 5-11, 165, Pompano Beach
2019 – Zachary Irwin, TE, 6-1, 195, North Miami Mourning
2018 – Novric Jackson, 6-1, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
2019 – Bernie Jadotte, 6-2, 190, Weston Cypress Bay
2018 – Deeandrew Jean, 6-1, 175, Weston Cypress Bay
2018 – Stanley Jean, 5-5, 125, North Miami Mourning
2018 – Alvin Johnson III, 6-0, 160, North Miami
2019 – Amari Johnson, 5-8, 160, Hallandale
2019 – Beau Johnson, TE, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Christian Johnson, TE, 6-2, 200, South Plantation
2018 – Damon Johnson, 6-1, 182, Miami Central
2019 – Deontae Jones, 5-10, 160, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
2018 – Duane Johnson, 6-0, 171, Plantation
2018 – Kenneth Johnson, 5-10, 170, Miami Jackson
2018 – Deandre Jones, 5-8, 170, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
2018 – Bob Joseph, 6-1, 160, Homestead
2018 – Micangelo Joseph, 5-8, 145, Coconut Creek
2018 – Stefahn Justin, 6-0, 165, Plantation
2019 – Kadin Katsch, 5-10, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2019 – Sugai Kelly, 5-10, 152, Miramar Everglades
2018 – Treyunn Lane, 5-10, 165, Miami Central
2018 – Brandon Lee, 5-6, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Tai Lehtio, 6-0, 180, Parkland Douglas
2019 – Khembrel Leon, 6-1, 180, Hallandale
2018 – Charles Lewis, 6-1, 165, Davie Nova
2020 – Johnquai Lewis, 6-0, 150, Hialeah Champagnat
2018 – Kenyatis Lewis, Jr., 5-9, 160, Miami Sunset
2018 – Roy Livingstone, 6-0, 160, Miami Northwestern
2018 – Marcus Lodge, 6-4, 185, Doral Academy
2018 – Justin Longa, 6-2, 205, Pompano Beach
2018 – Joshua Lopez, 5-6, 155, Miami Braddock
2018 – Marc Louis, 5-8, 140, North Miami Beach
2018 – Khalil Love, 5-8, 175, Hialeah American
2019 – Estmane Lucdor, 5-9, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington
2019 – Cesar Mackey, 5-8, 145, Miami Coral Reef
2019 – Quayvon Mackey, 6-2, 200, Coral Springs Charter
2019 – John Malloy, TE, 6-2, 170, Miami Palmer Trinity
2019 – Jordan Martinez, 5-10, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus
2019 – Marlin Mayo, 5-10, 160, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
2018 – Leon McClain, 5-10, 155, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
2019 – E.J McCray, TE, 6-3, 244, Coconut Creek
2020 – Deajuan McDougle, 5-10, 160, Deerfield Beach
2018 – Armando McGhee, 6-1, 185, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy
2018 – Seth McGill, 5-10, 179, Miami Central
2018 – Kyle McGregor, 5-11, 165, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
2019 – Ricky McKnight, 5-8, 160, Miami Edison
2019 – Darius Melton, 6-3, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
2018 – Dwayne Menders, 5-9, 160, Miramar
2018 – Alejandro Mendoza, 5-10, 142, Pompano Beach Ely
2018 – Terry Michel, 5-11, 155, Coconut Creek
2018 – David Montanez, 5-6, 160, Hollywood Hills
2019 – Jason Montes, 5-7, 160, Pembroke Pines West Broward
2019 – Sean Moore, 6-0, 165, Miami Gulliver Prep
2020 – John Morales, 5-10, 170, Homestead Everglades Prep
2018 – Santana Moss, Jr., 5-6, 150, Miami Braddock
2019 – Harris Nadell, TE, 6-3, 200, Miami Palmetto
2018 – Joshua Napoles, TE, 5-10, 200, Miami Braddock
2018 – Dantron Nelson, 6-2, 180, Miami Palmetto
2019 – Felix Nembhard, Jr., 5-11, 170, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
2018 – Kevon O’Connor, 5-10, 165, Miami Norland
2019 – Nikolas Ognenovic, 6-6, 233, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Jason O’Keefe, 6-0, 180, Pembroke Pines West Broward
2019 – Jeremy Oletsky, 5-8, 140, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2018 – Xavier Oliviel, 5-11, 160, Coconut Creek
2019 – Nicholas Ordenes, 5-9, 160, Miami Westminster Christian
2018 – Samuel Oshodi, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – Daniel Parker, 5-6, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Keyshawn Paul, 6-1, 180, Miami Monsignor Pace
2018 – Natavious Payne, 5-10, 165, Doral Academy
2020 – Nathaniel Payne, 6-1, 155, Miami Belen Jesuit
2019 – Kenneth Payton, 6-0, 175, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
2020 – Eric Perez, 5-9, 160, Miami Westminster Christian
2018 – Jonathan Perez, 6-1, 165, Miami Ferguson
2019 – Makenlove Petit-Fard, 5-8, 155, North Miami
2019 – Norman Pickens, 5-8, 145, Hialeah-Miami Lakes
2019 – Ben Pierce, TE, 6-2, 165, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2018 – A.J. Pierre, 5-11, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Joey Plasencia, TE, 6-3, 210, Miami Belen Jesuit
2018 – Ivan Ramirez, 6-0, 155, Miami Ferguson
2019 – Matthew Ramos, 5-11, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus
2018 – Edwin Reed, 6-0, 177, Hollywood Hills
2018 – Payton Restrepo, TE, 6-0, 185, Miramar Everglades
2019 – Nick Rey, TE, 6-1, 220, Miami Palmetto
2020 – Ariyon Riley, 5-10, 150, Miami Killian
2018 – Kareem Ritch, 6-2, 175, Pembroke Pine Somerset Academy
2018 – Andy Rodriguez, 5-10, 175, Davie Western
2018 – Samuel Rodriguez, 5-8, 140, Hollywood Hills
2020 – Jake Rosen, 5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2018 – Jalen Rowe, 6-1, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington
2018 – Wayne Ruby, Jr., 6-0, 163, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
2018 – Cameron Ryals, 5-9 165, Miami LaSalle
2019 – Richard Sam, 6-1, 170, North Miami
2019 – Andres Ruiz-Sanchez, WR, 5-9, 150, Miami Coral Reef
2018 – Dannie Sanders, 6-4, 180, Davie Western
2018 – William Santiago, 6-0, 175, Miami High
2020 – Ulises Sarria, 5-10, 160, Miami Gulliver Prep
2018 – Chris Schisler, 5-8, 142, Coral Springs Taravella
2019 – Nicholas Schmid, 6-0, 165, Miami Sunset
2018 – Timothy Scippio, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
2019 – Marquis Scott, 5-9, 140, Pembroke Pines West Broward
2019 – Jon Michael Serna, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage
2020 – Austin Serralta, 6-0, 175, Miami Killian
2018 -Tiras Shashaty, 5-7, 145, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
2018 – Joseph Shelby, 5-7, 143, Homestead Everglades Prep
2018 – Al’vonta Shelton, WR/S, 6-1, 185, Miami Edison
2018 – Steven Shine, TE, 6-3, 205, Parkland Douglas
2018 – Kobie Simmons, 6-1, 175, Cooper City
2018 – Roderick Simms, 5-9, 160, Homestead Everglades Prep
2018 – Andrew Siren, 5-8, 155, Parkland Douglas
2018 – Jordan Smith, 6-2, 170, Davie Western
2019 – Myles Smith, 6-0, 165, Hialeah Goleman
2018 – Teshaun Smith, 6-3, 170, Davie Western
2018 – Moses Snell, Jr., 5-11, 158, Coral Springs Taravella
2020 – Enrique Sori, TE, 6-1, 175, Miami Belen Jesuit
2019 – Jaysen Soroh, 5-10, 160, Hialeah American
2018 – Jason Spicer, Jr., 6-0, 183, Miami Palmetto
2020 – Karaun St. Louis, 5-11 170, Deerfield Beach
2018 – Mitrelle Strong, 5-10, 145, Hialeah
2019 – Damian Sutton, 6-2, 165, Miramar Everglades
2018 – Jamari Sweet, 5-10, 160, Plantation
2020 – Omar Sweeting, 5-6, 130, Sunrise Piper
2018 – Robzel Sylvester, TE, 6-3, 228, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Logan Tello, TE, 6-2, 200, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Dalin Thomas, 6-4, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – D’Andre Thompson, 5-6, 160, Miami Palmetto
2019 – Victor Thompson, 6-0, 155, Miami Northwestern
2018 – Jacquez Thomas, 6-1, 155, South Plantation
2019 – Michael Torrence, TE, 6-1, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch
2019 – Nicholas Torres, 5-10, 180, South Plantation
2018 – Zachary Torres, 5-8, 160, Miami Coral Reef
2018 – Zahir Turner, 6-0, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington
2020 – Andrew Volmar, 6-1, 155, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
2018 – Jordan Walsh, 5-7, 165, Coral Springs Taravella
2018 – Ryan Warren, 6-3, 175, Miami Palmetto
2018 – Davon Washington, 6-0, 160, Miami Jackson
2019 – Nick Watson, 6-0, 180, Southwest Miami
2019 – Christian Wells, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Michael West, 6-1, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – Cameron Williams, TE, 6-5, 215, Davie Nova
2018 – Shane Williams, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
2018 – Jaycob Williams, 5-10, 165, Sunrise Piper
2020 – Raphael Williams, 5-8, 135, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
2018 – Shakur Williams, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Charter
2018 – Vernon Williams, 6-0, 180, Miami Palmetto
2018 – Gregory Wilson, 5-10, 170, Hialeah American
2018 – Kiondae Wilson, 5-8, 155, Miami Palmetto
2019 – Leroy Wilson, 6-1, 185, North Miami Beach
2018 – Terrell Wint, TE, 6-4, 245, Coral Springs
2018 – Kevin Woods, 5-7, 155, Miramar
2018 – Jahani Wright, 5-10, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
2019 – Jaylin Young, 6-0, 165, Hallandale