Blu’s Blog: Area Receivers Still Catching National Attention

Wide receiver is a “glitz and glamor” position.

If you have game-breaking speed and skills – you can essentially write your own ticket to the next level and beyond.

Welcome to the competitive world of the receiver position.

Slot, wide-out, split end, X, Y and just about anything that an offensive coordinator wants to call it.

Andre Johnson, Michael Irvin, T.Y. Hilton, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and so many others who have paved the way for South Florida athletes to follow through the years.

Since the 1970’s, it’s been either the receiver or defensive back position that kept this region on the map nationally. There are always enough to keep college coaches coming back for more.

While last year was just an amazing season for pass catchers, this season is impressive as well.

Elite playmakers that will leave a mark – not only in 2017 – but many of these top-flight athletes will make to the next level – history proves it.

As we spotlight many of the elite players who we have had the chance to watch perform live, we will also recognize the prospects who need the spotlight.

As we do with each position in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, we list every player who plays the receiver position. If there are athletes that are missing or no longer at the school mentioned, we need to know, so the information is accurate when we make available for college coaches.

2018 – Marvin Alexander, 6-3, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: Alexander is one of the many football players that the Lions brought in the offseason. If you watched him perform in the past year, you know what to expect in 2017.

2018 – Kevin Austin, 6-3, 185, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep: Austin is easily one of the state’s elite pass catchers who continues to dazzle in every arena in which he performs. He’s a big-time game player who catches and runs with the best. His offseason work and appearances at camps and combines have made him such a must for college to get on campus.

2018 – Daniel Barker, WR/TE, 6-4, 230, Deerfield Beach: Here’s hoping that this third stop in his high school career will be the one that gets Barker the recognition he deserves. He is big and very athletic, and he has the chance to truly make a huge impact with the loaded Bucks.

2020 – Khalil Brantley, 6-1, 170, Doral Academy: After watching this talented prospect in his first season with the Firebirds, the future is indeed bright will be filled with plenty of offers along the way. Brantley has major potential – and he is already showing it in the offseason.

2020 – Mark Britt, 6-0, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: There were very few freshmen last year that wanted the ball in clutch times more than this young man. He is gifted in every way and way beyond his years in talent and wanting to have the ball in his hands when the game is on the line. Britt is certainly in it for the present and future for the defending Class 2A state runner-up Lions.

2018 – Darius Brown, 5-9, 160, Homestead South Dade: He has been around a few schools in his time at the high school level. Whether it was Booker T. Washington or Mater Academy or his current school – Brown has been a difference maker and shown great passion for the game. Whether it’s as a slot receiver, running back or special teams standout – Brown is ready.

2018 – Chris Carter, WR/TE, 6-2, 210, Homestead South Dade: This is one of those talented football players that you watch perform and shake your head at how someone with this much skill and physical ability isn’t coveted by everyone. He loves the game, has all the physical skills and has the chance to really show the production in 2017.

2018 – Alonzo Clark, 6-4, 172, Fort Lauderdale: Another of the overlooked football prospects who has been playing at a high level for two full years. Clark has the chance this season to really break out. He is a very hard worker who stretches the field with his athletic ability.

2018 – Jordan Dillard, 6-4, 175, Miami Southridge: This three-year varsity starter has been among the best for a while. Now, as he heads toward his final season at the high school level, there is plenty to be optimistic about. Dillard was key to the Spartans’ success in 2016.

2018 – Lamont Finnie, 5-10, 170, Miami Edison: One of the most versatile football players in South Florida, Finnie is a talent who gives colleges options when using him. Finnie comes from a very talented football family.

2019 – Brieon Fuller, 6-0, 175, Doral Academy: There are very few football players in the country who can do some of the things that Fuller did this past season. Just a sophomore, the best is definitely yet to come for this impressive talent.

2018 – Stanley Garner, 6-3, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard: From Dillard to Coconut Creek and back to play for the Panthers, this two-sport (basketball) athlete opened eyes with his size, athletic ability and passion for the game.

2018 – Logan Giordano, 5-11, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: Over the past two years, there have been very few pass-catchers who have done what this elite prospect has. What Giordano did as a receiver and defensive back has brought him plenty of attention. He’s an outstanding football player who will make an impact with the Lions.

2018 – Tyler Harrell, 6-2, 175, Miami Christopher Columbus: After going through a learning process with the Explorers, Harrell is now ready to step up and make a difference. He is a quality football player who is coming into his own.

2018 – Akeem Hayes, 5-10, 155, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely: What more can be said about this playmaker that hasn’t already been said. Hayes is a big-time football talent who has the chance to really explode this season as he makes the move from South Broward to play for the Tigers.

2018 – Miles Jones, 5-9, 170, Plantation American Heritage: When we listed the top running backs around, here was a name that was among the best – and it should have been. While we want to call him a running back, Jones is a difference maker and has the abilities to lift a team from several positions. He’s easily one of the best in South Florida.

2018 – Tavares Kelly, Jr., 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Talk about a football player who can turn a game around in an instant. This speedster is one of the best slot receivers around, making a huge impact with his ability to catch the ball and make things happen.

2019 – Frank Ladson, 6-4, 175, Homestead South Dade: Another elite football prospect who has really exploded this offseason – turning heads at 7-on-7 events, camps and tryouts. Ladson is picking up a lot of college interest.

2019 – Khymani Martin, 6-2, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy: Martin is one of the football players that very few people know about, but if you watch this amazing talent perform – you will be impressed. He has the opportunity to become one of the best in the class. Watch him play and you will agree.

2018 – Cornelius McCoy, 5-11, 170, Deerfield Beach: Another prospect who exploded in the offseason. Offers are now pouring in. You can guarantee that McCoy will be a player who will get plenty of looks in the spring and into the summer.

2018 – Elijah Moore, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Very few receivers in this class – or any other – can do the things that Moore can do. He is a big-time pass catcher who has the quickness to get the ball in the end zone. Moore is also an outstanding teammate who never complains.

2019 – Kalani Norris, 5-9, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus: This one-time youth football standout who played last season at Westminster Christian is ready to give the Explorers yet another offensive threat. Speed and athletic ability have moved Norris to the head of the class.

2018 – Bryce Oliver, 6-3, 190, Fort Lauderdale Dillard: One of the most impressive pass catchers in South Florida that we watched the past two years. He left the 2016 season as one of the players that needed to get the attention. Keep your eyes on this young man – he is the real deal.

2018 – Wayne Parrish, 6-1, 180, Coral Springs Taravella: One of the prospects who also started to get well-deserved publicity this offseason. Parrish can catch, run and play defense if needed. He is extremely athletic.

2018 – Terrell Perriman, 5-9, 168, Miami Central: When we watched him two years ago, there was no doubt that this was going to be very special. Fast forward to this spring and you can see how many colleges are looking in his direction. Perriman has big-time potential.

2018 – Mark Pope, 6-0, 160, Miami Southridge: Ever since youth football, Pope was a talented prospect who has never disappointed. He is a great player who steps up with his speed, athleticism and ability to play the game, Pope has proven that he can win battles against some of the best in the nation – which includes in his own South Florida backyard.

2018 – Gregory Rousseau, 6-6, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: While many colleges have thoughts of using him as a pass catcher who is lethal inside the 20, there are others are projecting and looking at him as a defensive end. No matter where lines up, Rousseau is a difference maker.

2018 – Carlos Sandy, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons: There is no denying that when you talk about the best receivers, Sandy’s is right up there. He is quick, talented and is a football player who brings it all every week against top-flight competition.

2018 – Anthony Schwartz, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage: The fastest athlete in Florida – and perhaps the country – gets the chance to show that he is also pretty good on the football field. Schwartz is a solid athlete who continues to turn heads and receive plenty attention as he and his track team look for more records.

2018 – Jordan Smith, WR, 6-3, 190, Davie Western: Perhaps one of the most under the radar prospects in South Florida. Hidden at Plantation a year ago with the Colonels trying new offenses, Smith has the opportunity to jump into the spotlight this spring and into the summer at Western. He has plenty of athleticism and skill. He just lacks exposure and getting the ball in his hands more often in 2018.

2018 – Ivan Thomas, 6-4, 200, Miami Palmetto: As we have watched over the past few years, here is one of those difference makers who continues to pick up plenty of interest – competing in everything from 7-on-7 to combines. What makes Thomas so special is that he blends football skill level with tremendous physical abilities.

2018 – Tyquan Thornton, 6-3, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington: Here is a football player who has waited his turn to get the spotlight for the talented Tornadoes. Now, as he heads towards his senior year, Thornton is on everyone’s radar screen. A Baylor University commitment, this track and football standout is one of those players who is expected to have a major season.

2020 – Gerand Turner, 6-2, 175, South Miami: The name may not mean anything to some, but if you keep this blog over the next few years and look back at it – you will have a greater appreciation of how talented this young man is. Turner is a solid football player who will better and better as he matures.

2018 – Blake Veargis, 5-10, 155, Miami Norland: One of the first players in the Class of 2018 that we evaluated and listed when he was at Monsignor Pace, Veargis makes the move in the offseason to play for a Viking team that has a chance to make some noise in 2017. Veargis is a quality football talent who has played on both sides of the ball.

2018 – Dominick Watt, 6-2, 185, Hollywood McArthur: A top five receiver anywhere he goes in this country, Watt is a big, physical and talented football player who has the size, speed and strength to play at any level in college. He dominates every game, practice and camp. Watt continues to get better and better.

2018 – Daquris Wiggins, 6-2, 160, Miami Southridge: After watching this quality talent since he began playing, there was never a question how good he was going to be. After starting out at Killian, his move to play for the defending Class 8A state champions has worked out fine. While the University of Miami was his choice early on – there are several schools watching.

2018 – Phenol Williams, 6-2, 185, Miami Carol City: Another elite receiver who will be looked upon to step up for the Chiefs in 2017. He has had a solid offseason, including testing combines and 7-on-7 events. Williams is one of those players everyone is looking for big things in 2017.

2018 – Xavier Williams, 6-1, 185, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: One of the most dynamic receivers in the class, here is a football player who will have started four years at the varsity level – gaining experience, helping the team reach the state title game and making big plays.

MORE PROSPECTS WAITING TO IMPRESS

As all of you who follow us know, during the course of a year, we profile more players than anyone can imagine.

From In The Huddle to our On The Radar, we have everyone covered. Here are some others to keep an eye on as well:

2018 – Jason Abril, TE, 6-7, 215, Coral Gables

2019 – Lorenzo Gabriel Acevedo, 5-9, 175, Miami Pinecrest Prep

2018 – Kevin Acosta, TE, 6-2, 225, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Mitchell Ben-Aime, 5-10, 160, North Miami Beach

2021 – Cason Alday, 5-8, 122, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy

2018 – Joshua Alexander, 5-9, 165, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Manuel Almanzar, TE, 6-0, 195, Cooper City

2021 – Eric Alonso, 5-7, 145, Miami Pinecrest Prep

2018 – Nathaniel Altman, 6-2, 155, Davie Nova

2018 – Helmis Alvarez, 6-2, 185, Miami Braddock

2019 – Antwan Anderson, 5-10, 170, Miami Killian

2018 – Andy Pierre-Antoine, 6-0, 160, North Miami

2018 – Tyler Avila, 5-8, 140, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy

2019 – Ernest Balkman, 5-10, 180, Miami Northwestern

2019 – Najeh Baker, 5-11, 170, Homestead South Dade

2019 – Olsen Louis-Baptiste, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs

2018 – Hunter Baron, 5-8, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Jonathan Barr, TE, 5-11, 170, Coral Springs Charter

2019 – Zyron Barreto, 6-0, 165, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Ramsey Baty, TE, 6-3, 210, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2019 – Ki-Jana Bayonne, 5-11, 155, Coral Springs Taravella

2018 – Quavon Beckford, 5-10, 165, Miami Northwestern

2019 – Chris Benestad, 5-10, 145, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Jahsiah Bennett, 5-8, 155, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

2018 – Johaun Beresford, 5-9, 175, Miami Carol City

2018 – Nigel Bethel, Jr., 6-0, 185, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Adoni Black, 5-11, 165, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Chaii Bland, 5-6, 158, Miami Central

2019 – Tavares Bradley, 5-8, 160, Doral Academy

2018 – Thomas Bradshaw, TE, 6-1, 220, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Jaquan Brayboy, 6-2, 180, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2018 – Mark Brent, 5-10, 160, Cooper City

2018 – Anthony Brown II, 6-2, 170, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – David Brown, 6-1, 165, Coral Springs

2018 – Nicholas Brown, 6-0, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Keshawn Brownlee, 5-10, 165, Hialeah-Miami Lakes

2018 – Kamari Bruton, 5-10, 165, Miami Southridge

2018 – Nicholas Brown, 6-0, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Daniel Burke, TE, 6-2, 170, Miami LaSalle

2018 – Ladarius Burrows, 6-3, 190, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Kellen Byers, TE, 6-0, 188, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Christian Cabral, 6-0, 160, Miami Ferguson

2019 – Diego Caiola, 5-10, 140, North Miami Mourning

2019 – Tyler Carmona, 5-8, 165, Miami Christopher Columbus

2020 – Nick Caro, 5-9, 145, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2020 – David Castillo, 5-10, 150, Miami Westminster Christian

2018 – Cole Caterbone, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Jonathan Caula, 5-9, 160, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Wendy Celestin, 5-10, 155, North Miami Mourning

2019 – Aidan Chacon, 5-9, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Isaac Chacon, 5-10, 155, South Miami

2018 – Tevin Charles, 5-8, 145, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Deshawn Charmant, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale

2020 – Mark Anthony Clark, 5-9, 160, Plantation

2018 – Christian Clerjuste, 5-8, 150, Coconut Creek

2018 – Robert Cohen, TE, 5-11, 215, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Eric Coleman, TE, 6-4, 195, Pompano Beach

2018 – Zeryus Coleman, 6-1, 180, Hollywood Hills

2018 – Edwin Colon, 5-9, 160, Hollywood Hills

2018 – David Contreras, 5-8, 175, Miami Pinecrest Prep

2019 – Jamal Cooney, 5-8, 140, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2020 – Ethan Corbjn, 5-9, 155, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2020 – Freddy Cueller, 5-11, 155, Homestead Somerset Academy

2019 – Maxwell Cusnier, 5-9, 160, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Antoine Daniel, 5-8, 140, Miami Monsignor Pace

2019 – Cameron Daniel, 6-2, 155, Miami Christopher Columbus

2018 – Derrick Davis, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Lavontae Decius, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Tavontae Decius, 5-10, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Jaquan Denson, 5-7, 165, Miami Norland

2020 – Donovan Desir, 5-10,170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Justin Diaz, 5-9, 155, Miami LaSalle

2018 – Edgerrin Doctor, 6-2, 180, Coral Gables

2019 – Justin Doles, 5-10, 170, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

2018 – Keythan Drayton, Jr., 5-9, 170, Miami Edison

2020 – Richard Dunbar IV, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Gabriel Dunn, 6-2, 210, Miami Norland

2019 – Darian Dupuy, 5-11, 160, Hialeah

2018 – Patrick Economou, 5-10, 150, Coral Springs Charter

2018 – Kendrick Edmond, 5-10, 165, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Jartavious Edwards, 5-11, 170, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Mark Edwards, 6-1, 185, Miami Norland

2019 – Konrad Ehmke, 5-11, 155, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2020 – Douglas Emilien, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Brianel Enriquez, 5-9, 180, Miami Pinecrest Prep

2018 – Allen Escuage, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Jordan Eskenazi, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – Jaeden Fagan, 6-0, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Ronald Fanfan, 6-1, 180, North Miami

2019 – Makenlove Petit-Fard, 5-10, 170, North Miami

2018 – Tyler Farias, 6-0, 160, Miami Palmer Trinity

2019 – Kevin Felder, 5-6, 150, Homestead South Dade

2018 – Devin Fenelus, TE, 6-0, 195, Coconut Creek

2020 – Jovan Ferguson, 5-10, 175, Miami Booker T. Washington

2018 – Lui Ferro, 5-10, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus

2018 – David Fields, 6-2, 175, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Bailey Finkelberg, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2019 – Eloyim Fisteac, TE, 6-2, 237, Hialeah

2019 – Reynald Fleurival, 5-8, 150, Coral Springs Charter

2019 – Say Flowers, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale University School

2019 – Kevin Food, 6-1, 177, Miami Dr. Krop

2020 – Tyron Ford, 6-0, 170, Miami Beach

2018 – Andre Foster, 6-2, 175, Miami Southridge

2018 – Andre Francis, 6-4, 180, Pompano Beach

2019 – Anthony Frederick, 5-10, 165, Hallandale

2019 – Yamil Fuentes, 5-7, 140, Miramar

2018 – Eddie Gabriel, 5-10, 160, Miami Dr. Krop

2018 – Ayden Galindo, 5-11, 180, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2018 – Rolando Garcia, 5-9, 180, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Junior Garcon, 5-10, 160, Davie Western

2019 – Edward German, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2019 – Cortez Gethers, 5-11, 140, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Joey Gillen, 6-0, 160, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Andrew Golfin, Jr., 5-10, 145, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Jonathan Gomez, 5-10, 130, South Miami

2019 – Alvaro Gonzalez, 5-8, 155, Hialeah

2018 – Danilo Gonzalez, 5-11, 170, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Jaden Grant, 5-9, 175, Miami Killian

2018 – Gregory Grate, Jr., 6-0, 170, Miami Carol City

2018 – Craig Green, 5-7, 155, North Miami Mourning

2019 – Hunter Guinta, TE, 6-3, 190, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

2018 – Joe Hardy, 5-8, 150, Miami Southridge

2021 – Jake Harrington, 5-8, 155, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2018 – Demarco Harris, 6-3, 195, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Javari Harris, 5-11, 175, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Jamarie Harrison, 5-9, 150, Miami Norland

2018 – Justin Hernandez, 5-11, 160, Miami Killian

2018 – Nomar Hernandez, 6-0, 170, Coral Gables

2018 – Justin Hill, Jr., 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Eric Hoff, Jr., 5-8, 150, Pembroke Pines West Broward

2018 – Julian Holmes, 6-1, 171, Hallandale.

2019 – Kavon Holmes, 5-7, 155, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Jamahl Horne, 5-11, 175, Miami Sunset

2019 – Dennis Howard, Jr., 6-0, 165, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Terrence Horne, Jr., 5-10, 170, Miramar

2018 – Chamal Hunter, 5-9, 165, Miami Southridge

2019 – Michael Hurt, 5-8, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School

2018 – Jonathan Hurtado, 5-8, 160, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Malcolm Hyppolite, 5-11, 170, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Abdul Ibrahim, 6-0, 170, Miramar

2018 – Julio Iglesias, 5-10, 170, South Miami

2018 – Manuel Iglesias, 5-9, 140, Southwest Miami

2019 – Jordan Irizarry, 6-0, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School

2020 – Javonte Irving, 5-11, 165, Pompano Beach

2019 – Zachary Irwin, TE, 6-1, 195, North Miami Mourning

2018 – Novric Jackson, 6-1, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2019 – Bernie Jadotte, 6-2, 190, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Deeandrew Jean, 6-1, 175, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Stanley Jean, 5-5, 125, North Miami Mourning

2018 – Alvin Johnson III, 6-0, 160, North Miami

2019 – Amari Johnson, 5-8, 160, Hallandale

2019 – Beau Johnson, TE, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Christian Johnson, TE, 6-2, 200, South Plantation

2018 – Damon Johnson, 6-1, 182, Miami Central

2019 – Deontae Jones, 5-10, 160, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Duane Johnson, 6-0, 171, Plantation

2018 – Kenneth Johnson, 5-10, 170, Miami Jackson

2018 – Deandre Jones, 5-8, 170, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

2018 – Bob Joseph, 6-1, 160, Homestead

2018 – Micangelo Joseph, 5-8, 145, Coconut Creek

2018 – Stefahn Justin, 6-0, 165, Plantation

2019 – Kadin Katsch, 5-10, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2019 – Sugai Kelly, 5-10, 152, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Treyunn Lane, 5-10, 165, Miami Central

2018 – Brandon Lee, 5-6, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Tai Lehtio, 6-0, 180, Parkland Douglas

2019 – Khembrel Leon, 6-1, 180, Hallandale

2018 – Charles Lewis, 6-1, 165, Davie Nova

2020 – Johnquai Lewis, 6-0, 150, Hialeah Champagnat

2018 – Kenyatis Lewis, Jr., 5-9, 160, Miami Sunset

2018 – Roy Livingstone, 6-0, 160, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Marcus Lodge, 6-4, 185, Doral Academy

2018 – Justin Longa, 6-2, 205, Pompano Beach

2018 – Joshua Lopez, 5-6, 155, Miami Braddock

2018 – Marc Louis, 5-8, 140, North Miami Beach

2018 – Khalil Love, 5-8, 175, Hialeah American

2019 – Estmane Lucdor, 5-9, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington

2019 – Cesar Mackey, 5-8, 145, Miami Coral Reef

2019 – Quayvon Mackey, 6-2, 200, Coral Springs Charter

2019 – John Malloy, TE, 6-2, 170, Miami Palmer Trinity

2019 – Jordan Martinez, 5-10, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Marlin Mayo, 5-10, 160, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Leon McClain, 5-10, 155, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2019 – E.J McCray, TE, 6-3, 244, Coconut Creek

2020 – Deajuan McDougle, 5-10, 160, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Armando McGhee, 6-1, 185, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy

2018 – Seth McGill, 5-10, 179, Miami Central

2018 – Kyle McGregor, 5-11, 165, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2019 – Ricky McKnight, 5-8, 160, Miami Edison

2019 – Darius Melton, 6-3, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Dwayne Menders, 5-9, 160, Miramar

2018 – Alejandro Mendoza, 5-10, 142, Pompano Beach Ely

2018 – Terry Michel, 5-11, 155, Coconut Creek

2018 – David Montanez, 5-6, 160, Hollywood Hills

2019 – Jason Montes, 5-7, 160, Pembroke Pines West Broward

2019 – Sean Moore, 6-0, 165, Miami Gulliver Prep

2020 – John Morales, 5-10, 170, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Santana Moss, Jr., 5-6, 150, Miami Braddock

2019 – Harris Nadell, TE, 6-3, 200, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Joshua Napoles, TE, 5-10, 200, Miami Braddock

2018 – Dantron Nelson, 6-2, 180, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Felix Nembhard, Jr., 5-11, 170, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

2018 – Kevon O’Connor, 5-10, 165, Miami Norland

2019 – Nikolas Ognenovic, 6-6, 233, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Jason O’Keefe, 6-0, 180, Pembroke Pines West Broward

2019 – Jeremy Oletsky, 5-8, 140, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – Xavier Oliviel, 5-11, 160, Coconut Creek

2019 – Nicholas Ordenes, 5-9, 160, Miami Westminster Christian

2018 – Samuel Oshodi, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Daniel Parker, 5-6, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Keyshawn Paul, 6-1, 180, Miami Monsignor Pace

2018 – Natavious Payne, 5-10, 165, Doral Academy

2020 – Nathaniel Payne, 6-1, 155, Miami Belen Jesuit

2019 – Kenneth Payton, 6-0, 175, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2020 – Eric Perez, 5-9, 160, Miami Westminster Christian

2018 – Jonathan Perez, 6-1, 165, Miami Ferguson

2019 – Makenlove Petit-Fard, 5-8, 155, North Miami

2019 – Norman Pickens, 5-8, 145, Hialeah-Miami Lakes

2019 – Ben Pierce, TE, 6-2, 165, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – A.J. Pierre, 5-11, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Joey Plasencia, TE, 6-3, 210, Miami Belen Jesuit

2018 – Ivan Ramirez, 6-0, 155, Miami Ferguson

2019 – Matthew Ramos, 5-11, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus

2018 – Edwin Reed, 6-0, 177, Hollywood Hills

2018 – Payton Restrepo, TE, 6-0, 185, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Nick Rey, TE, 6-1, 220, Miami Palmetto

2020 – Ariyon Riley, 5-10, 150, Miami Killian

2018 – Kareem Ritch, 6-2, 175, Pembroke Pine Somerset Academy

2018 – Andy Rodriguez, 5-10, 175, Davie Western

2018 – Samuel Rodriguez, 5-8, 140, Hollywood Hills

2020 – Jake Rosen, 5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – Jalen Rowe, 6-1, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington

2018 – Wayne Ruby, Jr., 6-0, 163, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2018 – Cameron Ryals, 5-9 165, Miami LaSalle

2019 – Richard Sam, 6-1, 170, North Miami

2019 – Andres Ruiz-Sanchez, WR, 5-9, 150, Miami Coral Reef

2018 – Dannie Sanders, 6-4, 180, Davie Western

2018 – William Santiago, 6-0, 175, Miami High

2020 – Ulises Sarria, 5-10, 160, Miami Gulliver Prep

2018 – Chris Schisler, 5-8, 142, Coral Springs Taravella

2019 – Nicholas Schmid, 6-0, 165, Miami Sunset

2018 – Timothy Scippio, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

2019 – Marquis Scott, 5-9, 140, Pembroke Pines West Broward

2019 – Jon Michael Serna, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage

2020 – Austin Serralta, 6-0, 175, Miami Killian

2018 -Tiras Shashaty, 5-7, 145, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2018 – Joseph Shelby, 5-7, 143, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Al’vonta Shelton, WR/S, 6-1, 185, Miami Edison

2018 – Steven Shine, TE, 6-3, 205, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Kobie Simmons, 6-1, 175, Cooper City

2018 – Roderick Simms, 5-9, 160, Homestead Everglades Prep

2018 – Andrew Siren, 5-8, 155, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Jordan Smith, 6-2, 170, Davie Western

2019 – Myles Smith, 6-0, 165, Hialeah Goleman

2018 – Teshaun Smith, 6-3, 170, Davie Western

2018 – Moses Snell, Jr., 5-11, 158, Coral Springs Taravella

2020 – Enrique Sori, TE, 6-1, 175, Miami Belen Jesuit

2019 – Jaysen Soroh, 5-10, 160, Hialeah American

2018 – Jason Spicer, Jr., 6-0, 183, Miami Palmetto

2020 – Karaun St. Louis, 5-11 170, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Mitrelle Strong, 5-10, 145, Hialeah

2019 – Damian Sutton, 6-2, 165, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Jamari Sweet, 5-10, 160, Plantation

2020 – Omar Sweeting, 5-6, 130, Sunrise Piper

2018 – Robzel Sylvester, TE, 6-3, 228, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Logan Tello, TE, 6-2, 200, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Dalin Thomas, 6-4, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – D’Andre Thompson, 5-6, 160, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Victor Thompson, 6-0, 155, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Jacquez Thomas, 6-1, 155, South Plantation

2019 – Michael Torrence, TE, 6-1, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch

2019 – Nicholas Torres, 5-10, 180, South Plantation

2018 – Zachary Torres, 5-8, 160, Miami Coral Reef

2018 – Zahir Turner, 6-0, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington

2020 – Andrew Volmar, 6-1, 155, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Jordan Walsh, 5-7, 165, Coral Springs Taravella

2018 – Ryan Warren, 6-3, 175, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Davon Washington, 6-0, 160, Miami Jackson

2019 – Nick Watson, 6-0, 180, Southwest Miami

2019 – Christian Wells, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Michael West, 6-1, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Cameron Williams, TE, 6-5, 215, Davie Nova

2018 – Shane Williams, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – Jaycob Williams, 5-10, 165, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Raphael Williams, 5-8, 135, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2018 – Shakur Williams, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Charter

2018 – Vernon Williams, 6-0, 180, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Gregory Wilson, 5-10, 170, Hialeah American

2018 – Kiondae Wilson, 5-8, 155, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Leroy Wilson, 6-1, 185, North Miami Beach

2018 – Terrell Wint, TE, 6-4, 245, Coral Springs

2018 – Kevin Woods, 5-7, 155, Miramar

2018 – Jahani Wright, 5-10, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2019 – Jaylin Young, 6-0, 165, Hallandale