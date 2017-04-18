Tow Truck Driver Goes Missing On The Job In Davie

April 18, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Davie, Missing, Tow Truck, Valentino Malloggi

DAVIE (CBSMiami) –Police are looking for a man who went missing while working in Davie over the weekend.

Valentino Malloggi, 38, was last seen on Sunday around 9 p.m. at the Florida 595 Truck Stop located at 2705 Burris Road.

Malloggi told his family that he was going to do a job for a tow truck company he works for.

The tow truck Malloggi left in was found 12 hours later at 3501 Burris Road.  The truck was running and only had Malloggi’s items were missing.

A GPS tracker shows the truck only went to the spot it was found.

Anyone with information is urged to call Davie Police at (954) 693-8200.

