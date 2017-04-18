South Florida Family That ‘Feuds’ Together Stays Together

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – While watching themselves on a national game show, the Flam Family experienced a range of emotions, from anticipation to jubilation to exasperation.

Yes, the charming family from Hollywood, featuring dad Bobby Flam, his wife Dale, daughters Cori and Ami, and son Adam, made it on the Family Feud for two nights!

The idea came to Bobby, known in Miami as a pioneer of civil rights. His restaurant, Jumbos, was the first to integrate black and whites in his dining room. He is now retired.

“I was watching Family Feud one day and it said, ‘How would you like to be on Family Feud? I said yes, I think I might want to be on Family Feud!’” he recalled.

Daughter Cori was the first to say yes.

“As a kid, I watched it growing up. I watched it with Richard Dawson. I remember watching the screen and thought wouldn’t that be awesome what if my family was on it?” said Cori.

So after a few auditions the “Flamily” was chosen. That meant six solid weeks of pre-show practice.

“We practiced and we got together and we watched shows and we would role pay through the shows and go through surveys and we would say ‘Keep thinking like your feuding!’”

After several family games, it was time to see if they could make it to the final fast money round. It came down to this question: “Name something people check out of.”

“And all of a sudden it dawned on me,” Bobby recalled.

On the show, he told host Steve Harvey, “Unfortunately, people check out of life.”

“And he looked at me and they all looked at me like, ‘What did you say, dad? What kind of answer is that?’” Bobby said laughing.

But the answer came out on the board!

Fast money round brought brother and sister Adam and Cori to the stage.

Adam’s first round brought in 155 points, with several number one answers.

“I was thinking 20,000 beanies! I like it!” yelled Bobby.

Cori was up next, but couldn’t repeat her brothers winning answers.

With seven points left, the question was: “Name an expensive occasion.”

“A bar mitzvah,” she said. But the survey didn’t agree, netting her zero points.

“I had to go to a quick answer and mine was bar mitzvah because that’s what I know. But when I said it , I thought, Wow, I hope it doesn’t come down to that answer,’” she said.

Unfortunately, it did.

So in the end, the Flam family didn’t win fast cash, but the experience was well worth it.

“Just being together and sharing the fantastic family experience was best part of it for me. We love our family,” said Ami.

As they say on Family Feud, good answer, good answer!