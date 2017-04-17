VP Pence On North Korea: Era Of “Strategic Patience” Over

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence continues his 10-day tour of Asia amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
Monday morning, Pence visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone where he declared that the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea. The Vice President added that the U.S. would protect South Korea and pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons program.
“We hope to achieve this objective through peaceful means, but all options are on the table,” said Pence.
The Vice President’s warning came amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. On Sunday, North Korea launched what the U.S. believes was a medium-range ballistic missile from its submarine base. It failed, exploding about five seconds after it left the ground.
Just a day before the country paraded its military arsenal through the streets.
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Lieutenant General H-R McMaster says the U.S. is now working with its allies and China to respond to the threat.
“I think there’s an international consensus now including the Chinese,” said McMaster, “That this is a situation that just can’t continue.”
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are on board.
On Tuesday, the Vice President travels to Tokyo where he’s expected to hold more talks on the North Korea issue.