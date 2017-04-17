Infant Death Under Investigation In Fort Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Deputies are investigating the death of a infant in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.
Broward Sheriff’s deputies say a call came in at around 10 a.m. about a co-sleeping incident at a home near 27th Avenue and NW 15th Court.
The infant who died was 2-months old.
Homicide and Crime Scene investigators were called to the scene to investigate the incident. Family members were also spotted at the scene.
This baby’s death comes just a day after another infant died while sleeping with her parents in southwest Miami-Dade County.
The father said the infant was sleeping with him and her mother. When they woke up, he said she was pale and purple.
“I tried to give her CPR and she wouldn’t come back,” said her father Alvaro Cappas.
He said their baby was apparently smothered. Ayla Cappas was just a few days shy of 2 months old.
Three other children lived at the home with the couple.
Miami-Dade Police would not comment on the case except to say it is an ongoing death investigation.