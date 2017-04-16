Suspect Says ‘I’m Coming In’ Under Police Facebook Post

April 16, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Wal-Mart, Winter Haven

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — Finding photos of yourself on the internet isn’t always a good thing.

Florida police say a suspect in a theft at a Wal-Mart identified herself on Facebook after seeing a post offering a reward.

Winter Haven Police posted a video Thursday on Facebook showing a couple pushing a cart out of the store April 7. Police said they hadn’t paid for their items.

The post offered a potential reward to tipsters. Ninety minutes later, 29-year-old Elaina West of Lake Wales left a comment identifying herself in the video.

West wrote: “Ain’t no reward I’m coming in.”

Police said West surrendered late Thursday.

She was held Sunday at the Polk County jail on $1,000 bond for grand theft.

Her husband, 30-year-old Patrick West, was held on $8,500 bond for grand theft and drug charges.

Jail records didn’t show whether either had an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia