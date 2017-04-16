Facing South Florida: Cocaine Cowboy Fugitive Arrested

April 16, 2017 12:18 PM By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Billy Corben, Cocaine Cowboys, Facing South Florida, Gustavo Falcone, Jim DeFede

After 26 years on the run, Gustavo Falcon was captured in Kissimmee where he was living under an assumed identity with his wife and children.

Gustavo Falcon is the brother of the biggest drug kingpin ever to come out of  Miami – Willy Falcon.

Guest: Billy Corben – documentary film maker Billy Corben who produced and directed Cocaine Cowboys and Cocaine Cowboys Two – and who is currently working on the third chapter in his trilogy which is about Willy and Sal joins DeFede to help put into context how one of Miami’s most worst drug eras is a significant part of its history.

