President Trump Hits Links At Mar-a-Lago While Global Tensions Rise

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump hit the links Friday while enjoying the Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The trip marks the 7th weekend he has spent at Mar-a-Lago out of only 13 weekends as President.

The President arrived Thursday night, without his usual staff, most are taking time off for the holiday weekend.

Trump appears to be enjoying his time off as well. His motorcade was spotted traveling through the streets headed to a golf course Friday afternoon. He’s in South Florida without his top aides as global tension brews. All eyes are on North Korea as analysts say the rogue regime may be preparing for a sixth nuclear test.

Also, the administration dropped the “Mother of all Bombs” on an ISIS enclave in Afghanistan on Thursday.

It was the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military and it killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan.

The White House says while this is a holiday weekend and President Trump is spending time with his family, he also uses his time on the golf course to foster relationships with world leaders and lawmakers.

He’s twice hosted foreign leaders there, twice used the resort as a home bae for presidential or campaign events in the area and made 15 visits to his nearby golf courses.

Then there’s the controversy over the cost of his trips to the Southern White House.

In the eighty days since taking office, Presidential travel has cost U.S. tax payers roughly 21-million dollars.

And in Palm Beach County, it costs roughly 60-thousand dollars a day, 3 and a half million dollars so far, to provide local security.

The estimate for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trips is based on a 2013 weekend golf trip Obama took to Palm Beach.