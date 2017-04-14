North Korean Minister Accuses Trump Of Raising Tensions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A second U.S. military strike by the U.S. has prompted questions both here and abroad.

A week after hitting Syria with Tomahawk missiles, the Pentagon dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat in Afghanistan, reportedly killing 36 Islamic State militants.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump praised the armed forces after the air strike in Eastern Afghanistan in which “The Mother of All Bombs,” carrying nearly 11 tons of explosives, targeted an underground cave complex the Pentagon said was used by ISIS.

“This was the right weapon against the right target,” said General John Nicholson, Commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

Nicholson said the goal of the mission was to spare Afghan soldiers and their American advisers from having to go into the caves.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned the timing.

“I want to hear more from the generals out in the field about why they thought this was the right bomb and why this was the right moment,” said Warren.

Experts believe the two air strikes could be sending a message to North Korea and the Syrian regime.

“No matter how much you hide, no matter how deep you dig, we can still get you,” explained Mark Cancian with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While the Pentagon maintains that the strike had been in the works for months, it came just as North Korea is considering a major weapons test of its own in celebration of its founder.

North Korea’s vice foreign minister has accused President Trump of raising tensions in the region. He warned that his nation would not ‘keep its arms crossed’ in the event of a pre-emptive strike by the U.S. Vice President Pence is due to travel to South Korea this weekend. The White House says discussions about North Korea’s nuclear program are on the agenda.