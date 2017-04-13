Video: Skinny Pair Of Burglars Slip In And Out Of Vehicles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Video shows a pair of scrawny burglars slip in and out of several vehicles parked in a driveway and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking to slip a pair of handcuffs on them.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on April 3rd, in a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea neighborhood.
After being dropped off in a four-door, black sedan, the thin thieves make quick work of grabbing loose change and medical supplies from two SUV’s left unlocked in front of a home.
Police are hoping the released video will help lead to identifying these young crooks.
If you recognize them, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.