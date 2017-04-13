System Malfunction Blamed For Frightening Warning Texts At FSU

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — A system malfunction is to blame for two frightening warning texts sent by Florida State University’s official alert system.
One text alert cautioned against a hazardous condition.
*FSU ALERT!* Hazardous Condition! A hazardous condition exists on Florida State University Campus. Seek shelter… https://t.co/nFCbAb0NbT
— FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 13, 2017
The second was about a life-threatening situation.
*FSU ALERT!* Dangerous Situation! A dangerous or life threatening situation exists on Florida State University… https://t.co/FKOVIiEkBf
— FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 13, 2017
Both, officials say, were malfunctions.
There is NO threat to campus safety. No action required. Please resume normal campus activities. We apologize for… https://t.co/3Le3so6DRP
— FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 13, 2017
The Florida State Police Department also confirmed that the notifications sent Thursday morning were mistakes.