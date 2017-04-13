System Malfunction Blamed For Frightening Warning Texts At FSU

April 13, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Florida State University, FSU, Text Warning

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — A system malfunction is to blame for two frightening warning texts sent by Florida State University’s official alert system.

One text alert cautioned against a hazardous condition.

 

The second was about a life-threatening situation.

 

Both, officials say, were malfunctions.

 

The Florida State Police Department also confirmed that the notifications sent Thursday morning were mistakes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia