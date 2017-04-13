More Than 200 Gather At Merrick Park To Honor Victims Of Fatal Gym Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Two different groups gathered today at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables to remember the victims in a tragic workplace shooting.

A group of more than 200 gathered in the courtyard to remember the victims in the shooting at Equinox gym this past Saturday.

The gathering was to both remember the victims and to discuss how the community can move forward.

“People have been really struggling trying to be themselves again. Everyone’s just trying to recover from the horrible tragedy and people are getting there,” said Chris Fitzmaurice, who says he’s a group exercise instructor at Equinox.

Police say 35-year-old Equinox general manager Janine Akerman and fitness manager 42-year-old Marios Hortis were gunned down by fitness trainer Abeku Wilson before he killed himself.

Detectives say Akerman had fired Wilson for workplace violence.

Records show Wilson had several interactions with Coral Gables police in the past 11 years. Four years ago police stopped him for speeding and confiscated a handgun, which was registered. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries that he was involved in two weeks earlier. Wilson was eventually cleared in the case.

“It’s been a lot harder than people imagined. They’ve had to provide them with grief counselors and things like that. I just love watching them handle it all together like a family,” said Angie Sanchez, who says she’s a former Equinox member.

Earlier in the day another group also honored the victims of the tragedy.

The Baptist Health South Florida Gables run club started their weekly Thursday gathering with a moment of silence and held a silent run in the victims’ memory.

“We’re here every single Thursday and Equinox has supported us for years and it would only be the right thing to do to continue to support them and show that we’re here to help them along the way,” said Baptist Health South Florida Gables run club member Raquel Spelios.