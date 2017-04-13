FBI Offers $25K Reward For Teacher Accused Of Making Child Porn

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — The FBI is ramping up efforts to track down a former teacher suspected of some serious charges against children in his care.
Corey Dejuan Perry, 33, is a former middle school teacher at Watkins Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens. In March, he was charged with Production of Child Porn, Receipt of Child Porn and Enticement after a police raid allegedly discovered the activity on multiple electronic devices belonging to him.
A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
He was last seen in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on March 26, 2017, around 2:45 p.m.
On April 7th, Perry’s rental vehicle was found in Ft. Lauderdale with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition, police said. Investigators believe he skipped town and could be in the Nashville, TN area, where he has relatives.
“He may now be clean shaven and/or wearing a disguise to avoid detection,” authorities said in a release to the media. “Several victims and witnesses have come forward in recent days to provide information.”
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or who thinks they may be a victim, are urged to call the FBI in Miami at (754) 703-2000 or your local police department.