Craig Setzer Takes Lisa Petrillo To Frenchy’s Table Restaurant For Special Taste Of The Town

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s a special Taste of the Town as CBS4’s Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer steps away from the weather maps and sits down with Lisa Petrillo at one of his favorite eateries: Frenchy’s Table Restaurant in Lauderdale by the Sea.

Owner and chef Edith Barthelemy joined them.

Petrillo asked Setzer how he discovered Frenchy’s.

“I was looking for small restaurant and found this and met Edith. Then, I tasted the escargot and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I cannot leave,’” he said.

“So they had you at escargot,” Petrillo said.

“Yes,” Setzer laughed. “I started speaking French.”

Barthelemy grew up in the small village of Motremart and worked in her parents’ bed and breakfast.

Three years ago she purchased Frenchy’s with one goal in mind.

“I wanted to introduce the really traditional cuisine, everything is made fresh every day. It’s very simple, very traditional but very easy,” Barthelemy said.

“It’s small, it’s intimate and Edith comes out and will greet you,” Setzer said. “And sometimes she will serve you and she waits on everyone with a very personal touch. It feels very homey.”

Back in the kitchen, Barthelemy prepares the restaurant’s traditional French dishes.

Setzer and Petrillo began with the Escargot cooked in Barthelemy’s special sauce.

“There is no denying it,” said Petrillo, “I taste the wine in it, there’s a richness, but it’s not too heavy. I see how it had you at the escargot.”

A favorite of Setzer is in this dipping.

“This is the polite way of not licking the bowl,” said Setzer while breaking off a piece of bread and dipping it in the sauce.

Next, duck breast magret made with honey, oranges, cranberries, walnuts and served with asparagus and green beans.

“This is the kind of food that makes you happy,” said Setzer.

“You nailed it,” said Petrillo.

“It takes you away from craziness of South Florida. It takes you on vacation without leaving,” said Setzer.

“True” said Petrillo. “Without the airfare we’re in France !”

Then, chef Barthelemy’s seafood delicacy – the braised grouper, made with tomatoes and beans – served with a side of asparagus.

“I can do this,” said Setzer, referring to his ability to describe the food. “The flavors don’t compete with each other, they complement each other.”

“He wants my job!” said Petrillo, joking.

And finally a crème brulee with a hint of lavender that had them digging in and saying “merci.”

Frenchy’s is open Monday through Saturday for dinner only. For more info, visit www.frenchystable.com.