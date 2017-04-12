Marlins Game Halted When Several Banks Of Lights Go Out

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A thunderstorm caused a delay at Marlins Park Wednesday – and that was with the retractable roof closed!
Several banks of lights went out in the fourth inning Wednesday night, interrupting the Marlins’ game against the Braves for 27 minutes.
Play was halted until the lights could be rebooted and the field fully illuminated.
