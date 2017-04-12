Marlins Game Halted When Several Banks Of Lights Go Out

April 12, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A thunderstorm caused a delay at Marlins Park Wednesday – and that was with the retractable roof closed!

Several banks of lights went out in the fourth inning Wednesday night, interrupting the Marlins’ game against the Braves for 27 minutes.

Play was halted until the lights could be rebooted and the field fully illuminated.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia