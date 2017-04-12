Health Department: Pembroke Pines Residents Should Consult Docs Before Drinking Water

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Worried about the water in a South Florida city, the Health Department is urging people to check with their doctor to make sure it’s safe to drink it.

According to the Florida Department of Health, in November, Pembroke Pines water was tested and half of the samples tested high for Trihalomethane or TTHMs.

But the city of Pembroke Pines claims the test wasn’t done properly and the results are inaccurate.

Residents want to know who is telling the truth.

“We understand that the line wasn’t flushed properly.”

Here’s why the confusion is a problem.

TTHM is a chemical used to disinfect drinking water. If you drink water with high levels of the chemical over many years it could lead to liver, kidney or nervous system issues.

It’s a scary thought for residents.

“I want to make sure my kids are drinking safe water,” said Laurie Henriquez. “And right now, I don’t know if they are.”

So is the water safe?

Well, according to the Health Department, if you are pregnant, elderly or have a compromised immune system, consult your doctor before drinking the water.

“I’m not drinking the water, I’m drinking bottled water,” Diane Defazio said.

Their question now: when will it be fixed?

The mayor says the solution is already in the works.

“We have an independent auditor to check those numbers and then we are going to go to all these experts we already passed the motion to start that process,” said Mayor Frank Ortis.