Coral Gables Elects Familiar Face As Mayor

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A familiar face is returning to the Mayor’s Office in Coral Gables.
Attorney Raul Valdes-Fauli, who served as the city’s mayor from 1993 to 2001, defeated City Commissioner Jeanette Slesnick by a two percent margin. Valdes-Fauli got 51 percent of the vote, Slesnick got 49 percent.
Gables voters also re-elected Commissioner Patricia Keon.
In a third commission race, attorney Michael Mena will face retired teacher Marlin Ebbert in a run-off election on April 25th.