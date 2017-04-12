WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Coral Gables Elects Familiar Face As Mayor

April 12, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Coral Gables, Election, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A familiar face is returning to the Mayor’s Office in Coral Gables.

Attorney Raul Valdes-Fauli, who served as the city’s mayor from 1993 to 2001, defeated City Commissioner Jeanette Slesnick by a two percent margin. Valdes-Fauli got 51 percent of the vote, Slesnick got 49 percent.

Gables voters also re-elected Commissioner Patricia Keon.

In a third commission race, attorney Michael Mena will face retired teacher Marlin Ebbert in a run-off election on April 25th.

