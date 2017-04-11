Touching Tribute For Officer Killed In Florida Keys Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A caravan made up of law enforcement transported the body of a fellow officer killed in a horrific crash to a funeral home Tuesday.
It was a touching tribute for Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell. Her fellow officers traveled to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office to solemnly claim her body.
From there, Braswell’s body was taken to a funeral home in Lake Worth to be prepared to be laid to rest. Dozens of Delray Beach officers rode alongside the caravan to show their support.
Investigators say Braswell, 40, was riding a scooter with another fellow officer when they were struck by a car in Key West on Saturday.
The crash killed Braswell and left the other officer, Bernenda Marc, injured.
As of Tuesday morning, Marc remained at Jackson Memorial South. She is expected to remain in the hospital for at least several more days.
Braswell, who was a member of the SWAT team, was with the police department for 11 years. A SWAT team also joined in during Tuesday’s procession.
Braswell’s family has scheduled a memorial for her on April 22nd.